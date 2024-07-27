Suzuki Recall Impacts 4 lakh Units – Avenis, Access, Burgman 125 and V-Strom 800DE

As part of the precautionary recall, the affected parts will be replaced completely free of cost at Suzuki service centres

With parts sourced from dozens of suppliers, some anomalies are bound to occur from a statistical perspective. To deal with such issues, OEMs often announce recalls to repair or replace the faulty component. The latest case involves around four lakh units of Suzuki scooters and motorcycles.

Suzuki recall for Access 125, Burgman 125 and Avenis 125

As per the recall notice, scooters manufactured from April 30, 2022 to December 03, 2022 have been identified to have a faulty high-tension cord. A total of 2,63,788 units of the Access, 72,025 units of Burgman 125 and 52,578 units of the Avenis have been impacted with this issue. Suzuki has mentioned that this is a precautionary recall. Customers have been notified individually and asked to visit their nearest Suzuki service centre to get the issue fixed. All labour and parts replacement costs will be borne by the company.

As per the recall, the faulty high-tension cord is linked to the ignition coil. The recall announcement states that the problem occurs because the high-tension cord was not designed as per the drawing requirements (NG). Due to this, the cord was subjected to cracks and breakage. It was found that there was repeated bending of the cord, owing to engine oscillation during normal use of the vehicle.

Due to the faulty high-tension cord and subsequent effect on the ignition coil, issues such as engine stall and starting failure were noted. Furthermore, it was observed that the cracked high-tension cord resulted in exposure to water. Due to the leaked ignition output, the vehicle’s speed sensors and throttle position sensor were susceptible to damage. In such cases, the vehicle experienced issues such as starting failure and speed display failure.

Suzuki recall for V-Strom 800DE

In another separate recall, the impacted vehicles were manufactured from May 05, 2023 to April 23, 2024. This is an international recall for select vehicles. In India, this recall impacts the V-Strom 800DE. The ADV was launched in India earlier this year in March at an introductory price of Rs 10.30 lakh. It is estimated that around 67 units of the V-Strom 800DE motorcycle have been impacted.

Suzuki has observed issues with a specific batch of rear tyres that were installed on the affected units. Due to issues with the manufacturing process, cracks and deformations were seen in the tyre tread. This can eventually lead to the tyre tread separating from the rest of the tyre structure. In such cases, the defect can impact overall vehicle dynamics. The affected units of V-Strom 800DE will be getting a new rear tyre, as part of the recall campaign.

Suzuki two-wheeler owners can check if their vehicle is impacted by using the Service Campaign page on the official Suzuki website. Users just need to enter the VIN number and follow the instructions thereon. One can also contact their dealership to know more about the recall.