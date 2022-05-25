Suzuki Sales Breakup April 2022 – Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer

Suzuki Two Wheeler saw its Access scooter as the best-selling model in domestic markets while the Gixxer topped export lists

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) reported domestic sales de- growth in April 2022 on a YoY while MoM sales improved. Exports on the other hand saw increased sales both in terms of YoY and MoM. Suzuki has posted a 14.95 percent YoY de-growth in April 2022 in terms of domestic sales. Sales dipped to 54,327 units, down from 63,879 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales increased 7.08 percent from 50,734 units sold in March 2022.

Suzuki Access scooter was the best-selling model in the company lineup in domestic markets last month despite a de-growth of 38.20 percent. Sales dipped to 32,932 units, down from 53,285 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved 5.90 percent over 31,097 units sold in March 2022 when share percentage was at 61.79. This was a 20,353 unit YoY volume de-growth while the Access scooter commands a 60.62 percent share. Suzuki Access was the third best-selling scooter in India in April 2022 after the Activa and Jupiter.

Suzuki Two Wheeler Domestic Sales Breakup Apr 2022

The new Avenis, launched in India in November 2021, has become the second best seller in the company portfolio. Sales in the past month stood at 11,078 units, up 12.87 percent MoM over 9,815 units sold in March 2022. The Avenis scooter is being offered in a range of 3 variants and 5 colour options and is in a price ranging between Rs. 86,500 to Rs. 87,000.

Burgman sales improved both YoY and MoM to 9,088 units in April 2022, up 11.45 percent over 8,154 units sold in April 2021 and over 8,975 units sold in March 2022. Despite sales increase, its share percentage dipped from 17.69 percent to 16.73 percent last month.

Sales of the Suzuki Gixxer fell 52.23 percent YoY to 1,008 units, from 2,110 units sold in April 2021. However, MoM sales improved 59.24 percent from 633 units sold in March 2022. Gixxer 250 sales also dipped YoY by 56.39 percent to 208 units from 133 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales improved 2.46 percent over 203 units sold in March 2022.

Domestic sales of the V-Strom 650 also posted a 52.38 percent YoY de-growth to just 10 units last month, down from 21 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved by 150 percent over 4 units sold in March 2022. Hayabusa sales were down to 3 units while there were 0 units of the Intruder sold last month.

Suzuki Exports Apr 2022

Better performance was seen in export markets with YoY and MoM growth at 26.41 percent and 19.63 percent respectively. Total exports last month stood at 17,660 units, up from 13,970 units sold in April 2022 while exports had been at 14,762 units in March 2022. The Gixxer was the most favoured bike in global markets with a 31.65 percent YoY growth to 8,066 units, up from 6,142 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 8.45 percent from 8,832 units sold in March 2022.

Burgman exports dipped 4.70 percent YoY to 6,292 units from 6,602 units sold in April 2021 while demand increased 125.28 percent MoM over 2,793 units shipped in March 2022. This was a 3,499 unit volume growth. Share percentage also increased from 18.92 percent held in March 2022 to 35.63 percent in the past month. Gixxer 250 exports were up 160.05 percent YoY to 2,226 units while MoM sales fell 4.59 percent over 2,333 units in March 2022.

While Hayate exports stood at 456 units in the pasts month, down 24 percent over 600 units exported in March 2022, Intruder exports were up 500 percent to 384 units from 64 units shipped in April 2021 and also increased 146.15 percent from 156 units exported in March 2022. Access scooter exports stood at 156 units last month, 11.43 percent over 140 units sold in April 2021 and up 225 percent from 48 units shipped in March 2022. There were also 60 units of the Avenis scooter exported last month while 0 units of Lets were exported.