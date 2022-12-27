Suzuki Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Access, Burgman, Avenis, Gixxer

Suzuki sales improved 13.46 percent in domestic markets and 63.58 percent in terms of exports on a YoY basis

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has seen sales growth both in domestic and export markets in November 2022. Suzuki Sales Breakup Nov 2022 increased YoY by 13.46 percent to 63,156 units from 55,662 units sold in Nov 2021. This was a 7,494 unit volume growth.

Exports on the other hand grew by 63.58 percent to 16,203 units from 9,905 units sold in Nov 2021. This took total sales to 79,359 units in Nov 2022, up from 65,567 units sold in Nov 2021. Top seller in the domestic market was Access, while in exports it was the Gixxer.

Suzuki Sales Breakup Nov 2022

In domestic markets, it was the Suzuki Access scooter that commanded the most attention. Sales increased 13.26 percent to 48,113 units in Nov 2022 from 42,481 units sold in Nov 2021. Suzuki Access scooter was also the 2nd best-selling scooter in India last month after the Honda Activa and outselling TVS Jupiter (47,422 units) by 691 units.

None of the other models on the list could surpass the 10,000 unit mark. Suzuki Burgman sales dipped 21.74 percent YoY to 8,803 units, down from 11,248 units sold in Nov 2021. The new Avenis came in at No. 3 with sales of 5,231 units. The Avenis is a sportier scooter and shares much of its design, hardware and engine specs with the Burgman.

Suzuki Gixxer sales dipped 61.94 percent to 649 units in the past month, down from 1,705 units sold in Nov 2021 relating to a 1,056 unit volume de-growth. There were also 319 units of the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 sold last month while sales of the Hayabusa were up 94.12 percent to 33 units from 17 units sold in Nov 2021. V-Strom 650 sales dipped 60 percent to 4 units from 10 units while there were also 4 units of the Katana sold in Nov 2022.

Suzuki Exports – Nov 2022

Reporting a 63.58 increase in demand in global markets, Suzuki shipped out 16,202 units in Nov 2022, from 9,905 units exported in Nov 2022. Every model on the company list has seen an increase in demand with the Gixxer being the highest exported model. Gixxer exports increased 33.78 percent YoY to 8,420 units from 6,294 units shipped in Nov 2021. The Gixxer currently commands a 51.97 percent share.

At No. 2 was the Burgman with exports up by 41.66 percent to 3,132 units in Nov 2022 from 2,211 units shipped in Nov 2022. There were also 2,881 units of the Avenis scooter exported last month while the Avenis commands a 17.78 percent share in the company lineup.

Suzuki Gixxer 250cc saw a 3.16 percent growth in Nov 2022 to 1,304 units, up from 1,264 units sold in Nov 2021 while there were also 216 units of the Access scooter sold in Nov 2022. Exports stood at 210 units for the V-Strom SX 250 while there were 40 units of the Hayate exported both in the last month and in Nov 2021. Suzuki removed the Intruder 150 cruiser motorcycle from its official website earlier this year even as the company had sold 96 units in Nov 2021.