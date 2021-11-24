Suzuki Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

Suzuki found its Access scooter most in demand in domestic markets commanding 82 percent of sales while the Gixxer had most buyers in export markets

The two wheeler industry continues to battle challenges in view of the ongoing pandemic while the segment is also affected due to rising fuel prices and input costs along with supply chain disruptions. Suzuki Motorcycle India, SMIPL, posted a 15.53 percent decline in domestic sales to 56,785 units in October 2021. The company had sold 67,225 units in the same month last year. MoM domestic sales however, noted a marginal increase by 2.12 percent over 55,608 units sold in September 2021.

Suzuki Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Access Tops

Domestic sales for October 2021 saw the Access scooter in top form despite an 11.42 percent YoY de-growth. The Access was also the third bestselling scooter in India following the Activa and Jupiter. Sales in the past month stood at 46,450 units, down from 52,441 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales performed better with a 3.13 percent growth over 45,040 units sold in September 2021. Share in the company lineup increased marginally from 81 percent held in September 2021 to 81.80 percent in the past month.

At No. 2 was the Suzuki Burgman. Posting a YoY de-growth of 32.17 percent, sales dipped to 7,199 units last month from 10,613 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales also dipped 16.96 percent over 8,669 units sold in September 2021.

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 posted a 15.19 percent and 57.43 percent YoY decline in sales to 2,775 units and 255 units respectively in October 2021. MoM sales however improved for the Gixxer up 107.09 percent over 1,340 units sold in September 2021 while Gixxer 250 sales dipped 16.94 percent over 307 unit sold in September 2021.

Sales in domestic markets for the Suzuki Intruder dipped 77 percent YoY and 69.74 percent on a MoM basis. Sales stood at 69 units last month from 300 units sold in October 2020 and from 228 units sold in September 2021. Suzuki V-Strom 650 sales stood at 13 units in October 2021.

Suzuki Two Wheeler Exports Oct 2021

In terms of exports, the company performed better in a YoY basis with a 28.64 percent growth reported. Sales which had stood at 9,640 units in October 2020 increased to 12,401 units in the past month. MoM exports however remained flat with 12,404 units shipped in September 2021.

In export markets, it was the Gixxer that found most demand. Sales increased 29.31 percent YoY to 6,092 units, up from 4,711 units sold in October 2020 and currently commanding a share of 49.13 percent. However sales in September 2021 had stood at 6,406 units relating to a de-growth of 4.92 percent while share had stood at 51.65 percent.

Suzuki Burgman posted YoY and MoM growth. Sales increased 225.52 percent YoY to 5,000 units over 1,536 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales surged 50.65 percent over 3,319 units sold in September 2021.

Thereafter, the Gixxer 250 (380 units), Hayate (498 units), Access (257 units) and Lets (0 units) all posted YoY and MoM de-growth. Suzuki Intruder was in more demand with a 64.15 percent YoY growth to 174 units shipped last month over 106 units exported in October 2020. MoM exports also increased 89.13 percent over 92 units shipped in September 2021.

Suzuki Avenis has just been launched in India which could boost sales in the coming months. It is the company’s third offering in the 125cc scooter market, following the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. The Avenis is based on the Access 125 platform and gets its power via a 125cc engine that makes 8.7hp and 10Nm.