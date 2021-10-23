Suzuki Sales Breakup Sep 2021 – Access, Gixxer, Burgman, Intruder

With a sales volume of 45,040 units, Access led the domestic sales charts of Suzuki in September this year

Automobile sales all across the globe have been adversely hit by the shortage of semiconductor chips. This is taking a toll on sales figures of automakers in India as well. Suzuki is one such two-wheeler manufacturer that has witnessed a slump in sales in recent months.

Suzuki Sales Breakup Sep 2021- Access Leads Charts

The Japanese bikemaker registered a monthly sales volume of 55,608 units in September this year. In comparison, the company sold 61,809 units in August this year and 65,195 units in September last year. This resulted in MoM and YoY decline by 10 percent and 14.71 percent respectively.

The sales chart was led by Access which is one of the highest-selling 125cc scooters in the country as of now. Access recorded a sales volume of 45,040 units last month which resulted in an MoM decline of 8.33 percent and a YoY decline of 15 percent. In comparison, Suzuki had dispatched 49,135 units of the 125cc scooter in August this year and 53,031 units in September last year.

Access was followed by Burgman which registered a sales volume of 8,669 units in September this year. This figure stood at 11,011 units for the previous month and 9,866 units for the same month last year. As a result, sales depreciated by 21.27 percent MoM and 12.13 percent YoY. Suzuki sold 1,340 units of Gixxer last month which resulted in an MoM growth of 4.77 percent and YoY degrowth of 31.46 percent.

The quarter-litre iterations of Gixxer recorded a sales volume of 307 units which resulted in MoM growth of 8.87 percent and YoY growth of 265.48 percent. Intruder registered a monthly sales of 228 units in September this year. This led to MoM growth of 280 percent and a YoY decline of 12 percent. Only 24 units of Hayabusa were dispatched last month in comparison to 42 units dispatched in August.

Exports- Gixxer Leads

Suzuki exported a total of 12,404 two-wheelers to overseas markets in September this year. In August this year, the Japanese bikemaker shipped over 11,654 two-wheelers to foreign markets which resulted in an MoM growth of 6.44 percent. During September last year, 6,466 units were dispatched to overseas countries which led to a growth of 91.83 percent.

The company dispatched 6,407 units to Gixxer which became the highest exported model from Suzuki for September 2021. During the same period last year, 3,373 units of Gixxer were shipped to overseas markets which translated to YoY growth of 90 percent. In August this year, 5,174 units of the 150cc motorcycle were shipped abroad with MoM growth of 23.83 percent.

Burgman was the second-most popular model from Suzuki last month with a monthly sales volume of 3,319 units followed by the quarter-litre Gixxer with 1,298 units dispatched. The company exported 800 units of Hayate, 344 units of Access, 144 united of Lets and 92 units of Intruder.