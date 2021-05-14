Suzuki Sales, Exports Break Up March 2021 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

Suzuki posted positive YoY growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in March 2021

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has reported its monthly sales. Taking the company’s 5 best selling models into account, there were a total of 60,222 units sold in domestic markets in March 2021 while exports stood at 9,710 units.

Suzuki Domestic Sales MoM Sales Growth

Suzuki sales in March 21 stood at 60,222 units, a growth of 77.60 percent over domestic sales of 33,909 units in March 20. It was also a 1.16 percent growth over 59,529 units sold in Feb 21, indicating steady growth over the past months even as the country is in the midst of deadly pandemic and lockdowns have been imposed across several parts of the country.

The Suzuki Access was the company’s best-selling model in domestic markets. Sales in March 21 stood at 48,672, a growth of 83.83 percent over 26,476 units sold in March 20. The Access currently hold an 80.82 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales were more or less flat with Feb 21 sales at 48,496 units.

Sales of the Suzuki Burgman has also been equally noteworthy. March 21 saw a total of 9,037 units sold in domestic markets, an increase of 80.42 percent over 5,009 units sold in March 20. Burgman sales had stood at 8,533 units in Feb 21. The Burgman Street is currently priced from Rs 81,213 to Rs 84,711.

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer posted de-growth YoY dipping -13.31 percent from 2,329 units sold in March 20 to 2,019 units in March 21. However, when compared to Feb 21, when sales stood at 1,823 units, it was a 10.75 percent MoM growth.

The Gixxer 250 on the other hand noted a 1178.57 percent YoY growth from 28 units sold in March 20 to 358 units sold in March 21. MoM sales dipped from 549 units sold in Feb 21 a de-growth of -35.79 percent. Suzuki Intruder sales have been steadily rising from 67 units sold in March 20 to 128 units in Feb 21 and thereon to 136 units in March 21.

Suzuki Exports Feb and March 2021

The popular Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 tops the export charts for March 21. Gixxer exports increased 47.77 percent YoY from 3,814 units exported in March 20 to 5,636 units exported in the March 21.

MoM exports however dipped -13.13 percent from 6,488 units exported in Feb 21. Gixxer 250 exports rose 74.53 percent YoY. In March 20, a total of 1,476 units of the Gixxer 250 were shipped, while this figure stood at 2,576 units in March 21. Feb 21 saw 2,300 units exported making it the only model in the company lineup to post positive MoM growth.

Other bikes on the export list for March 21 included the Burgman (1,138 units), Lets (240 units), Hayate (120 units), while 0 units of the Intruder and Access were shipped. Each of these, except for the Access posted YoY growth while MoM exports dipped significantly.