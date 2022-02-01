Suzuki Sales, Exports Breakup Dec 2021 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

Suzuki Two Wheelers posted 27.30 percent YoY de-growth in domestic sales while exports increased 167.77 percent in December 2021

Every leading two wheeler manufacturer in India has posted YoY de-growth in December 2021. These included Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj and Suzuki along with Enfield and Yamaha. Each of these companies posted double digit de-growth. However, it may be noted that this was not the case with electric two wheeler makers that saw a spurt in demand.

Electric two wheeler sales are on the rise primarily due to a regular increase in prices of two wheelers along with escalating fuel prices. Electric vehicles also have the advantage of various Government of India subsidies while an easier access to charging stations has also contributed to its growth.

Suzuki Two Wheeler Sales Dec 2021

Total domestic sales in the past month dipped 27.30 percent to 32,549 units from 44,773 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also fell 41.52 percent from 55,662 units sold in November 2021.

It was the Suzuki Access scooter that topped sales charts with 25,358 units sold in December 2021, down 36.85 percent over 40,154 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also dipped 40.31 percent from 42,481 units sold in November 2021. Suzuki Access commands a 77.91 percent in the company lineup, up from 76.32 percent held in November 2021.

The only model to post YoY growth was Suzuki Burgman. Sales increased 116.28 percent YoY to 5,766 units. MoM sales however, dipped 48.74 percent from 11,248 units sold in November 2021. It was in December 2021 that the company added new colour schemes to the Suzuki Access and Burgman Street.

Sales of Gixxer and Gixxer 250 dipped 26.53 percent and 11.61 percent YoY to 1,213 units and 198 units respectively while MoM sales of the Gixxer fell 28.86 percent MoM but sales of Gixxer 250 saw a marginal 7.03 percent increase.

Lower down the list at No. 5 was the Hayabusa of which 12 units were sold last month, down 29.41 percent over 17 units sold in November 2021. Only 2 units of the V-Strom were sold in December 2021 down from 10 units sold in November 2021 while sales of the Intruder failed to take off.

Suzuki Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2021

Exports ended on a more promising note. Every model that is offered in overseas markets posted a YoY growth except for Hayate and Lets. MoM growth was across all models. Suzuki Gixxer topped export charts with 10,488 units sold last month, up 215.33 percent over 3,326 units sold in December 2020. Gixxer commanded a 56.39 percent share in December 2021, down from 63.54 percent held in November 2021 when sales stood at 6,294 units.

Burgman exports also increased 120.95 percent YoY to 4,176 units, up from 1,890 units sold in December 2020. MoM exports were up 88.87 percent from 2,211 units sold in November 2021. Suzuki Gixxer 250 exports also noted a significant YoY and MoM increase up 200.96 percent and 149.05 percent respectively to 3,148 units exported in December 2021.

Hayate sales dipped YoY by 22.50 percent to 372 units while MoM shipments surged 830 percent from just 40 units shipped in November 2021. Intruder (352 units) and Access (63 units) saw YoY exports up 266.67 percent and 425 percent respectively while 63 units of the Access scooter were shipped in the past month.