Suzuki Sales, Exports Breakup Jan 2022 – Access, Gixxer, Intruder, Avenis

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported growth in domestic sales while MoM exports dipped 49.09 percent

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales in domestic markets ended on a positive note with a 6.35 percent YoY growth. Sales which had stood at 57,004 units in January 2021 increased to 60,623 units in January 2022. MoM sales saw better performance, up 86.25 percent over 32,549 units sold in December 2021. Exports of the two wheeler company increased 20.26 percent YoY to 9,469 units in January 2022, but dipped 49.09 percent on a MoM basis over 18,599 units sold in December 2021.

Suzuki Sales Breakup Jan 2022

Access was the best selling Suzuki bike in the country, even as sales dipped YoY. Sales stood at 42,148 units, down 7.32 percent over 45,475 units sold in January 2020. The Access scooter holds a 69.52 percent share in the company lineup. This was a dip from 77.91 percent held in December 2021 when sales stood at 25,358 units relating to a 66.21 percent MoM growth.

Higher demand has been reported for the Suzuki Burgman Street with 9,504 units sold in January 2022, up 8.70 percent over 8,743 units sold in January 2021. It was also a 64.83 percent MoM increase over 5,766 units sold in December 2021. December 2021 saw the company add new colour schemes to the Suzuki Access and Burgman Street.

The new Avenis scooter 125cc, that has recently gone on sale in the country added 6,314 units to domestic sales last month. This scooter takes on the TVS Ntorq and Yamaha RayZR in its segment.

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 saw sales at 2,462 units and 172 units respectively in January 2022 as against 2,540 units and 165 units sold in January 2021. Sales in December 2021 had stood at 1,213 units and 198 units respectively.

This was followed by the Hayabusa of which the company sold 18 bikes in January 2022, a 50 percent MoM growth over 12 units sold in December 2021. V-Strom sales were at 5 units in January 2022 and 2 units in December 2021 relating to a 150 percent MoM growth.

Suzuki Exports Breakup Jan 2022

The Suzuki Gixxer was a favoured bike in global markets with 4,842 units sold last month, up 76.20 percent over 2,748 units sold in January 2021. It was a 53.83 percent MoM de-growth over 10,488 units sold in December 2021. The Gixxer commanded a 56.39 percent share in December 2021 which dipped to 51.14 percent in January 2022.

Exports of Burgman stood at 2,410 units, up 0.58 percent from 2,424 units sold in January 2021 and down 42.29 percent from 4,176 units sold in December 2021. Gixxer 250 exports were at 1,633 units last month with a 27.55 percent YoY de- growth over 2,254 units sold in January 2021. It was also a MoM de-growth from 3,148 units sold in December 2021 relating to a 48.13 percent dip in shipments.

Exports of the Access scooter (249 units), Hayate (164 units) and Intruder (160 units) along with 10 units of the Lets and 1 unit of the Avenis were also shipped in the last month. It was the Intruder that showed the maximum YoY growth up 150 percent while MoM shipments dipped 54.55 percent.