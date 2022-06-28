Suzuki Sales, Exports Breakup May 2022 – Access, Burgman, Avenis, Gixxer

Suzuki two wheeler sales improved YoY and MoM in domestic markets while exports dipped MoM

Suzuki two wheeler reported a good month of domestic sales in May 2022. Sales increased 383.64 percent YoY and by 11.40 percent MoM to 60,518 units. This was compared to 12,513 units sold in May 2021 and 54,327 units sold in April 2022. YoY sales growth was posted by every model in the company lineup.

Suzuki Access scooter was the best-selling model with 35,709 units sold last month, up 267.91 percent over 9,706 units sold in May 2021. This was a 26,003 unit volume growth with a 59.01 percent share. MoM sales increased 8.43 percent from 32,932 units sold in April 2022. On the list of top 10 best-selling scooters in India in May 2022, the Suzuki Access was at No. 3 after the Activa and Jupiter.

Suzuki Sales Breakup May 2022

Suzuki Burgman sales improved 373.22 percent YoY to 12,900 units in May 2022, up from 2,745 units sold in May 2021. It was also a 42.94 percent MoM growth over 9,088 units sold in April 2022. Share percentage increased from 16.73 percent held in April 2022 to 21.46 percent in the past month.

Suzuki Avenis scooter, launched earlier this year saw sales of 8,922 units in the past month which was a 19.46 percent MoM de-growth over 11,078 units sold in April 2022. The new V Strom SX 250, also a newcomer to the company lineup has seen sales of 1,729 units in May 2022.

There was also the Suzuki Gixxer (987 units), Gixxer 250 (155 units), Hayabusa (22 units) and V Strom 650 (4 units) sold in May 2022 though there were 0 units of the Suzuki Intruder 150cc sold due to the fact that it has been discontinued as not even a single unit was sold in domestic market during the period Dec 2021 to May 2022.

Suzuki Two Wheeler Exports – May 2022

In export markets, sales improved 65.09 percent YoY to 11,008 units in May 2022 from 6,668 units shipped in May 2021. MoM exports however, dipped 37.67 percent over 17,660 units shipped in April 2021. While every model except the Hayate posted a YoY growth, the company saw each of its models report a MoM de-growth.

Gixxer topped the export list with 6,584 units shipped in May 2022, up 86.83 percent over 3,524 units sold in May 2021. MoM exports dipped 18.58 percent over 8,086 units shipped in April 2022. Share percentage also increased from 45.79 percent held in April 2022 to 59.81 percent in the past month.

At No. 2 was the Suzuki Burgman with exports of 2,868 units in May 2022, up 39.22 percent over 2,060 units shipped in May 2021. This was an 808 unit volume growth with a 26.05 percent share. MoM exports fell 54.42 percent over 6,292 units shipped in April 2022.

Of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the company saw exports of 1,284 units, up 132.61 percent over 55 units shipped in May 2021. This was however, a down 42.32 percent MoM over 2,226 units shipped in April 2022. There were also 120 units of the Hayate, 92 units of the Intruder and 60 units of the Access exported in the past month while Avenis and Lets exports were down to 0 units.