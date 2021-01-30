Suzuki Sales, Exports Break Up Dec 2020 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

December 2020 turned out to be a mixed bag for Suzuki Motorcycle India, as YoY growth is positive whereas MoM growth is negative

A total of 44,756 units were sold in the domestic market in December 2020, which is YoY growth of 0.99%. Sales during the corresponding period in 2019 stood at 44,318 units. MoM sales are down -22.05%, as compared to 57,417 units sold in November 2020.

In exports, Suzuki has negative YoY growth and positive MoM growth. A total of 6,946 units were exported in December 2020, which is YoY de-growth of -12.99%. Exports during December 2019 stood at 7,983 units. MoM numbers are up 2.22%, as compared to 6,795 units exported in November 2020.

Access leads in domestic market

Access has consistently ranked among the top ten bestselling two-wheelers in the country. It is the company’s primary volume generator in the domestic market. A total of 40,154 units were sold in December 2020. YoY sales are up by 7.09%, as compared to 37,495 units sold in December 2019.

In numbers, Access contributed close to 90% of the company’s domestic sales in December 2020. However, MoM sales are down by -11.91%, as compared to 45,582 units sold in November 2020.

At number two is Burgman with 2,666 units sold in December 2020. The scooter has lost almost half its sales, as compared to 5,188 units sold in December 2019. MoM sales are also down by -70.63%, as compared to 9,078 units sold in November 2020. Burgman’s percentage share in the pie was 5.96% in December 2020.

Gixxer takes the third spot with 1,651 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales have improved by 17.68%, as compared to 1,403 units sold in December 2019. Percentage share stands at 3.69%. MoM sales have declined by -23.03%, as compared to 2,145 units sold in November 2020.

At number four is Gixxer 250 with 224 units sold in December 2020. Both YoY and MoM growth are negative at -3.45% and -47.54%, respectively. Next is Intruder with 61 units sold in December 2020. MoM growth is down by -67.03%, as compared to 185 units sold in November 2020.

Suzuki two-wheeler exports – December 2020

In overseas markets, Gixxer takes the lead with 3,326 units exported in December 2020. YoY numbers are down by -32.86%, as compared to 4,954 units exported in the corresponding period in 2019. MoM numbers are also down at -27.25%, as compared to 4,572 units exported in November 2020.

At number two and three in the list are Burgman and Gixxer 250, both of which have positive YoY growth in December 2020. Respective export numbers are 1,890 and 1,046 units, which is YoY growth of 61.26% and 1075.28%. Both also have positive MoM growth at 269.14% and 125.92%, respectively.

Other bikes in the list include Hayate (480 units), Lets (96) Intruder (96) and Access (12). Excluding Access, all have negative YoY growth. In MoM terms, Intruder has positive growth, whereas Hayate and Lets have negative growth.