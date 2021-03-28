Suzuki Sales, Exports Feb 2021 Breakup – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

The Suzuki Burgman and Gixxer were in high demand both in domestic and export market

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan sales analysis (domestic + exports) for February 2021. The company has reported a 1.61 percent YoY increase in sales in domestic markets while exports surged 30.21 percent.

Total sales of Suzuki scooters and motorcycles sold in the past month stood at 59,529 units, up 1.61 percent over 58,584 units sold in Feb 20. MoM sales increased 4.43 percent as against 57,004 units sold in Jan 21. In domestic markets it was the Suzuki Access scooter that ruled the sales charts.

Access sales suffered a de-growth in Feb 21 down 3.21 percent to 48,496 units, from 50,101 units sold in Feb 20. MoM sales however increased 6.64 percent as against 45,475 units sold in Jan 21. Sales of the Burgman at No.2 on the list, stood at 8,533 units in Feb 21, up 11.95 percent as against 7,622 units sold in Feb 20 while MoM sales dipped 2.40 percent compared to 8,743 units sold in Jan 21.

New Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street

The Suzuki Access 125 and the new Burgman Street have just been launched with with Bluetooth enabled digital console. The two scooters now available in brand new colour options and priced at Rs. 81,030 and Rs. 87,050 respectively.

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 saw increased sales in domestic markets in Feb 21 to 1,823 units and 549 units, up 207.94 percent and 111.97 percent respectively. However, MoM sales of the Gixxer dipped 28.23 percent while sales of the Gixxer 250 increased 232.73 percent as against 165 units sold in Jan 21.

Intruder also saw positive sales with 128 units sold in Feb 21, over just 8 units sold in Feb 20. It also posted a reasonable 58.02 percent increase in terms of MoM sales, as against 81 units sold in Jan 21.

The Japanese two wheeler maker is also working on a new Intruder 250cc cruiser motorcycle and patent images get detailed recently. The bike will share styling with the Intruder 150 and share its 249cc single-cylinder BS6 compliant engine with the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250.

Suzuki Two Wheeler Exports

Suzuki remained the 5th largest exporter of two wheelers in Feb 21 after Bajaj, TVS, Honda and Hero. Exports in the past month increased 30.21 percent to 12,132 units as against 9,317 units exported in Feb 20. MoM exports increased 53.45 percent with 7,906 units exported in Jan 21.

It was the Suzuki Gixxer that found most buyers in export market. Exports increased 46.36 percent YoY and 136.10 percent MoM with Feb 21 exports at 6,488 units and 2,748 units exported in Jan 21. The Burgman and Gixxer 250 also noted increased exports while Hayate exports dipped YoY and MoM.

Suzuki Access scooter, Intruder and Lets were lower down the order with the Intruder noting 100 percent increase both in terms of YoY and MoM sales. The Lets also managed good numbers at 480 units exported in Feb 21 as against 210 units in Feb 20 while nil units were exported in Jan 21.