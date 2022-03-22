Suzuki Sales, Exports Feb 2022 – Gixxer, Access, Avenis, Burgman

Suzuki two wheeler domestic sales fell in February 2022, exports improved – New Avenis is showing steady progress

Suzuki 2W domestic sales for February 2022 is reported at 58,603 units. Sales fell from 59,530. Volume loss stood at 927 units following 1.56 percent decline. MoM Total sales fell from 60,623 units. Volume loss is reported at 2,020 units at 3.33 percent decline.

As always, Access scooter leads from the top at 37,512 units. Sales decline is reported at 22.65 percent at about 11k units in volume loss, down from 48,496 units. MoM Access sales fell from 42,148 units. Volume loss stood at 4,636 units at 11 percent decline.

Gixxer domestic sales and exports

Suzuki Avenis, a fairly new launch has been received well, and outsold the popular Burgman. Sales are reported at 10,382 units. MoM sales are up from 6,314 units at just over 4k units in volume gain.

Burgman sales were more or less flat at 8,636 units, up from 8,533 units. Volume gain is at just over a 100 units. MoM sales fell from 9,504 units to 568 units volume loss. Sales decline stood at 9.13 percent.

Suzuki Gixxer sales too were flat at 1,815 units, down from 1,823 units. MoM Gixxer sales fell from 2,462 units. Sales declined more than a quarter at 26.28 percent. Volume loss stood at 647 units. Gixxer 250 sales less than halved at 234 units, down from 549 units. Volume loss stood at 315 units at 57.38 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 172 units at volume gain of 62 units at growth of over a third.

Hayabusa sales stood at 12 units, the same as V-Strom 650 units. MoM Hayabusa sales fell from 18 units. MoM V-Strom 650 sales are up from 7 units. Where exports are concerned, Gixxer leads at 7,103 units. This is even better than a year earlier when exports stood at 6,488 units. Volume gain stood at 615 units at 9.48 percent growth. Burgman exports is up at 3,196 units, up from 2,558 units. Volume gain stood at 638 units at 25 percent gain.

Gixxer 250 exports

Gixxer 250 exports are up at 2,808 units, up from 2.3k units. Volume gain stood at 508 units at 22.09 percent growth. Access exports are up at 458 units, up from 10 units. Intruder, now not sold in India, saw 32 units exported. YoY numbers fell from 128 units. Total exports stood at 13,597 units, up from 12,132 units. Volume gain stood at 1,465 units at 12.08 percent growth.

MoM exports improved noticeably, up from 9,469 units. Volume gain stood at 4,128 units at 43.59 percent growth. Gixxer exports are up from 4,842 units. Volume gain stood at 2,261 units at 46.70 percent growth. Burgman exports are up from 2,510 units. Volume gain stood at 786 units at 32.61 percent growth.

Gixxer 250 exports are up from 1,633 units. Volume gain stood at 1,175 units at 71.95 percent growth. Access exports are up from 249 units. Volume gain stood at 209 units at 83.94 percent growth. Intruder exports fell from 160 units. Hayate exports are down to naught from 164 units.