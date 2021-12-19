Suzuki Sales, Exports Nov 2021 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

Suzuki Two Wheelers posted a marginal de-growth in domestic sales while exports grew 45.77 percent in November 2021

Two wheeler sales in India are on the decline over past several months. Rising fuel prices, an overall dismal scenario across the segment and increased impetus to the electric two wheeler segment has resulted in lower sales of petrol powered two wheelers. Shortage of semi-conductors has also had an impact on production of premium bikes.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has released their sales report for November 2021. It may be seen from the attached tables that while domestic sales dipped marginally in the past month, exports have surged on a YoY basis. However, taking into account MoM sales, de-growth was seen both in the case of domestic sales and exports.

Suzuki Sales Nov 2021 – YoY and MoM Domestic Sales

Total domestic sales in November 2021 stood at 55,662 units, down 6.12 percent over 59,288 units sold in November 2020. Every model in the company lineup posted a de-growth except for the Burgman.

Leading domestic sales charts was Suzuki Access with 42,481 units sold, down 6.80 percent over 45,582 units sold in November 2020. The Access scooter currently holds a 76.32 percent share. It even stood at No.9 on the list of best-selling scooters in the past month. On a MoM basis, the Access posted an 8.54 percent de-growth over 46,450 units sold in October 2020 though share was higher at 81.80 percent.

Suzuki Burgman was at No.2 with increased sales both on YoY and MoM basis. Sales stood at 11,248 units in the past month, up from 9,078 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales grew 56.24 percent over 7,199 units sold in October 2021. In the list of top 10 scooter sales last month, the Burgman was at No. 6.

Suzuki Gixxer sales dipped 20.51 percent YoY to 1,705 units, down from 2,145 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales also fell 38.56 percent over 2,775 units sold in October 2021. Of the Gixxer 250, sales dipped massively to just 185 units, down 91.91 percent over 2,286 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales fell 27.45 percent from 255 units sold in October 2021. The Gixxer 250 competes with Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Yamaha FZ25 but is priced significantly higher among them.

Hayabusa sales stood at 17 units last month down from 24 units sold in October 2021 while Intruder and V-Strom 650 sales dipped 91.35 percent and 16.67 percent YoY to 16 units and 10 units respectively.

Suzuki Exports November 2021

Suzuki two wheeler performance in global markets were somewhat better. Exports increased 45.77 percent in November 2021 to 9,905 units, up from 6,795 units shipped in November 2020. MoM exports however, dipped 20.13 percent from 12,401 units shipped in October 2021.

In global markets, all models in the company lineup posted a YoY growth except for Hayate and Lets. Gixxer shipments stood at 6,294 units, up 37.66 percent over 4,571 units shipped in November 2020 while MoM sales increased 3.32 percent from 6,092 units sold in October 2021. Burgman and Gixxer 250 exports increased 331.84 percent and 173 percent YoY to 2,211 units and 1,264 units respectively. MoM shipments saw the Burgman suffer a 55.78 percent de-growth over 5,000 units shipped in October 2021 while Gixxer 250 exports surged 232.63 percent from 380 units shipped in October 2021.

Exports of Suzuki Intruder increased two fold YoY to 96 units, up from 64 units sold in November 2020 while MoM shipments dipped 44.83 percent from 174 units sold in October 2021. Access and Lets sales were down to 0 units in November 2021 even as Access sales were at 257 units in October 2021.