Suzuki Two Wheelers Sales, Exports Oct 2020 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

Suzuki two wheeler domestic sales were at 67,225 units while exports stood at 9,640 units in October 2020

The two wheeler segment in India has noted strong sales in the past month as the country emerged out of the slowdown followed by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Not only were domestic sales substantially higher but exports also increased on an equal footing. Oct 2020 sales were the highest ever by Suzuki India.

In the domestic sales, Suzuki India registered over 67.2k sales in Oct 2020 – growing by over 1.59%. Majority of the domestic sales were thanks to their Access scooter, which registered sales of over 52.4k. Followed by Burgman scooter at 10.6k sales. This was followed by Gixxer 155 sales at over 3.2k. YoY domestic sales have grown by 1.59% while MoM have registered a growth of 3.11%.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has revealed their export figures for October 2020. It may be seen from the attached table that both their YoY exports and MoM exports increased substantially. The Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer 250 and Burgman were the three products to scale past the 1000 unit mark with the Gixxer being the most in demand in global markets.

Total exports of the company stood at 9,640 units. This was a 14.83 percent YoY increase as against 8,395 units exported in October 2019 and a 49.09 percent MoM increase over 6,466 units sold in Sept 20. In the past month, the company also introduced the new Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters with Bluetooth and new colors for the Gixxer range.

Suzuki Gixxer Leads Exports

Talking about the most preferred model in export markets, the Suzuki Gixxer suffered a 12.27 percent de-growth in terms of YoY exports. However, it still commanded the charts with 4,711 units exported in the past month. MoM exports faired better with a 39.67 percent increase as against 3,373 units exported in Sept 20.

The Gixxer currently commands a market share of 48.87 percent lowered from the 52.17 percent market share it commanded in Sept 20. Exports of the Gixxer 250 increased significantly by 3,719.05 percent to 1,604 units in the past month, up from 42 units exported in October 19. Market share of the Gixxer 250 also dipped to 16.64 percent in October 2020 down from 19.05 percent share it held in Sept 20.

Exports of the Burgman also increased by 75.54 percent to 1,536 units in the past month, up from 875 units exported in October 19 while MoM shipments also improved by 21.62 percent as against 1,263 units exported in Sept 19.

The Suzuki Hayate was at No.4 on export charts with 960 units exported in October 2020, down 39.70 percent as against 1,592 units exported in the same month of the previous year. However, MoM exports surged 1,233.33 percent as against 72 units exported in Sept 20. Market share of the Suzuki Hayate has increased substantially MoM from 1.11 percent market share held in Sept 20 to 9.96 percent in October 2020.

Suzuki Access, Lets and Intruder

Lower down the order were the Suzuki Access 125, Lets scooter and Intruder. Lets and Intruder 150 BS6 cruiser showed a YoY degrowth of 32.05 percent and 26.39 percent respectively while the Access scooter noted a 751.67 percent increase to 511 units, up from 60 units exported in October 2019. MoM exports of this scooter increased 25,450 percent as against just 2 units exported in Sept 20.