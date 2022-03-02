Suzuki Sales Feb 2022 – Burgman, Gixxer, Avenis, Access

Two wheeler sales in February 2022 have been lackluster – hit by rising fuel prices and new electric scooters

Two wheeler sales in India in the past month have seen a decline. Royal Enfield sales declined 20 percent in domestic markets but saw a 55 percent growth in exports. Bajaj Auto posted a 16 percent dip in its two wheeler sales while TVS Motor domestic 2W sales fall 11 percent to 174,140 units in February 2022.

Suzuki Sales Feb 2022

Suzuki Motorcycle India has however, reported a marginal increase in YoY sales to 72,200 units in February 2022. Sales increased 0.75 percent over 71,662 units sold in February 2021.

The company saw its domestic sales dip marginally by 1.56 percent to 58,603 units in the past month, over 59,530 units sold in February 2021 with a share of 81.17 percent. Exports on the other hand grew 12.08 percent to 13,597 units in February 2022, up from 12,132 units shipped in February 2021, holding onto a share of 18.83 percent.

The company has held steady in the face of a continual chips shortage. While the world awaits the supply shortage to ease, manufacturers are optimising processes to reduce the ever-growing gap between placing an order and awaiting delivery.

Suzuki Feb 2022 Sales and Exports MoM

It was also on a MoM basis that Suzuki suffered de-growth in domestic sales. Sales dipped 3.33 percent over 60,623 units sold in January 2022 while exports increased 43.59 percent from 9,469 units shipped in January 2021. This took total sales up 3.01 percent to 72,200 units in February 2022 from 70,092 units sold in January 2022.

The Suzuki Access scooter is one of the most popular models in the company lineup. Other products on offer include Gixxer range of motorcycles, newly launched Avenis scooter, Burgman Street, etc.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Despite the ongoing Semi-Conductor availability constraints, we continue to keep our growth momentum in the month of February, 2022. We are experiencing a strong demand both from the domestic and the export market. Hence, we are cautiously optimistic that as we enter into the new Financial Year, the semiconductor availability will improve and we shall be able to cater to the customer demand in full measure.”

Suzuki Avenis Scooter

It was in January 2022 that Suzuki added a new sporty scooter to its current lineup. The Avenis competes with Grazia 125 and new Aprilia SR 125 125cc scooters in a similar segment and is positioned below the Burgman Street in the company portfolio. This premium scooter is priced at Rs 86,700 while its Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition) carries a higher price tag of Rs 87,000.

Suzuki Avenis gets its power via a 124cc, single cylinder engine that also powers the Access and Burgman Street. The engine makes 8.5 hp power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm and power is sent via Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Suzuki Avenis competes with the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia 125 and new Aprilia SR 125.