Suzuki Sales Jan 2021 Post Growth – Access, Intruder, Gixxer Prices Increased

Suzuki, like many other automakers, has increased prices of its products in India due to rise in production costs

Suzuki Two wheelers reported wholesales at 57,004 units in January. Growth is reported at 1.77 percent, up from 56,013 units at volume gain of 991 units. MoM gain stood at 27.32 percent, up from 44,773 units at volume gain of 12,231 units. Exports were at 7,865 units in Jan 2021, as against 9,839 units in Jan 2020 – declining by 20%.

Having started the year on a strong note at sales upward of 50k units, the company cements its position among the big 7 at 6th spot, beating Yamaha India to it. Suzuki’s two wheeler market here is important to the manufacturer from a global perspective as sales in India is among the highest in any international market.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a price hike on all its motorcycles as well as on their best selling two wheeler – Access scooter. Price of Access scooter has been increased by Rs 186 for all variants, and now costs in the range of Rs 70,686 to Rs 78,786, ex-sh.

Price hike in Gixxer range of motorcycles

Starting with its entry-level sporty commuter motorcycle, Suzuki has increased prices of Gixxer and Gixxer SF by over Rs 2,000. The naked roadster is now offered at a price of Rs 1,16,700 while its fully-faired sibling is priced at Rs 1,27,200. Prior to the latest price hike, Gixxer and the Gixxer SF were offered at prices of Rs 1,14,687 and Rs 1,25,156 respectively.

Moving up the lineup, Suzuki has also scaled up the prices of its quarter-litre Gixxer offerings as well. After the latest price revision, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 550 are offered at respective prices of Rs 1,67,700 and Rs 1,78,400. In comparison, the motorcycles were pegged at Rs 1,65,627 and Rs 1,76,326 prior to the hike in prices. The MotoGP Edition of Gixxer SF 250 is now available at Rs 1,79,200 instead of Rs 1,77,127.

Price Increase of Intruder

Lastly, the Japanese automaker has also increased prices of its cruiser bike Intruder. The cruiser is now retailed at Rs 1,24,400 and as opposed to Rs 1,22,327 prior to this development. While, in terms of its specifications, it rivals the Bajaj Avenger 150 Street, however, its price puts it against Avenger 220 Cruise. Price hike of all Suzuki bikes has been in the range of Rs 2,013 to Rs 2,074.

There have been no cosmetic or mechanical changes made to these models what-so-ever. The rise in prices could be attributed to an increase in input costs which has resulted in an increase in production costs. Many other manufacturers too have had to increase the prices of their models in the past month. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Specifications

Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF and Intruder are powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, this unit churns out an output of 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the quarter-litre Gixxer offerings are powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which pushes out 26 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque. This unit is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.