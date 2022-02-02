Suzuki Sales Jan 2022 – Gixxer, Access, Burgman, Avenis

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports growth in domestic sales and exports in January 2022

The Indian two-wheeler space is a busy one. The need for one is stable, and manufacturers, competitive. This need stems from the sheer number of people in this country. For most, a two-wheeler is an essential need.

It’s no surprise that the three big names in the industry sell lakhs of units, month after month. But not all manufacturers operate on such a large scale or have products to meet wide ranging demand.

Suzuki Sales Jan 2022

Suzuki 2W sales improved both in the domestic front, and exports in January 2022. Domestic sales growth stood at 6.35 percent, up at 60,623 units from 57,004 units. Volume gain stood at 3,619 units.

Sales in the domestic market accounts for the major share of the company’s total business at 86.49 percent. Exports grew at about 20 percent. YoY exports are up at 9,469 units, up from 7,865 units at volume gain of 1.6k units. Total sales are up at 70,092 units, up from 64,869 units at 8.05 percent growth. Total volume gain stood at 5,223 units.

MoM total sales growth is much improved at 37 percent. Total sales in December 2021 was reported at 51,148 units, on account of which volume growth is up at 18,944 units. MoM domestic sales growth was even higher. Sales grew from 32,549 units at volume growth of 28k units. Exports were down 49 percent from 18,599 units in December 2021. Volume loss stands at 9,130 units. Best sellers from the company include Access, Gixxer, Burgman.

Suzuki scooters in India

Back in 2018, Suzuki Motorcycle India had reported cumulative production over the years at a momentous 40 lakh units. At the time plans pointed to a sales target of 10 lakh units each year. This would resultantly improve market share here. Suzuki’s show of strength is derived from its scooters it sells.

Following the success of Access 125, Burgman Street was launched. Recently, Suzuki Avenis went on sale to increase its growth potential. Despite sales being way behind where totals are concerned, on the scooter front, Suzuki Motorcycle India sits higher up the pecking order.

Global semiconductor shortage

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully registered over 8% sales growth in January 2022 as compared to January 2021. It is very satisfying that despite the global semiconductor shortage and difficulties thrown by COVID-19, the company recorded growth in the domestic and exports market.

Despite the headwinds that the Industry has experienced we have been able to grow by 37.1% so far in the current financial year. This sales uptick was made possible with the support of all our customers, dealer partners, and staff members. With a cautious yet optimistic outlook, we are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too.”