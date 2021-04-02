Suzuki Sales March 2021 – Gixxer, Access, Burgman, Intruder

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports cumulative sales of about 70k units in March 2021

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 69,942 units in wholesales in March 2021. Of this, domestic market sales accounted for 60,222 units, and exports for 9,720 units in March 2021. YoY growth stood at 72.11 percent, up from total sales of 40,636 units at volume gain of 29,306 units.

Domestic sales stood at 33,930 units at 77.48 percent growth at volume gain of 26,292 units. Performers in the domestic market were Access and Burgman scooters as well as Gixxer and Intruder motorcycles. Exports grew at 44.94 percent, up from 6,706 units at volume gain of about 3k units.

Cumulatively, SMIPL sold 589,997 units from April 2020 – March 2021 (FY2021). Volumes declined by a fourth. Sales decline stood at 25.35 percent, down from 7,90,397 units reported sold through FY20.

Last year this time, the company had reported sales growth of 5.7 percent over FY19 when cumulative sales stood at 7,47,506 units. It’s fair to say the growth momentum Suzuki was counting on has faced a setback owing to evolved market conditions.

Two wheeler industry

With Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown dictating business needs, most manufacturers have only just begun seeing increased activity in recent months. The slowdown at the start of the fiscal has been difficult to overcome though some recovery has been possible in the last two quarters.

In February 2021, Suzuki sold 59,530 units. MoM volume gain stood at 692 units at 1.16 percent growth. Momentum in 2021 is already setting precedence, and bodes well for the year to come. With added focus on need for vehicles for personal commute, and low base sales for two straight quarters in the last fiscal, manufacturers are going to be able to push forward in the next 6 months.

Financial year FY2021-22 expectations

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “This financial year was challenging for the whole auto industry due to the COVID-19 situation. Having said that we also adapted to the new paradigm shift to fulfil the latent customer expectations. Today we have become more customer–centric.

In fact, we launched a convenient Doorstep sale and after-sales service platform called Suzuki at your Doorstep. Enabling customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after–sales services with a click of a button. Today Suzuki at your Doorstep has become an important sales avenue for the company.”

“This year Suzuki Motorcycle India also rolled out its 5 millionth production unit from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The quarter-liter sensation – Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 became the 5 millionth celebratory unit. We are grateful to all of our customers who supported us in achieving this memorable milestone. Additionally, we are hoping to achieve greater heights in the new financial year FY2021-22.”