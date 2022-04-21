Suzuki Sales March 2022 – Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer

Suzuki two wheeler domestic sales suffered de-growth while exports were positive with 52.03 percent YoY growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) saw domestic sales in March 2022 down by 15.76 percent. Sales in the domestic market stood at 50,734 units, down from 60,222 units sold in March 2021. This was a 9,488 unit volume de-growth with every model posting lower sales. MoM sales dipped 13.43 percent from 58,603 units sold in February 2022.

Suzuki Domestic Sales – Access Scooter at No. 1

Most domestic sales last month were contributed by the Access scooter along with the new Avenis. Access scooter sales stood at 31,097 units, down 36.11 percent over 48,672 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales also suffered de-growth of 17.10 percent from 37,512 units sold in February 2022. Share percentage dipped from 64.01 percent to 61.29 percent. Suzuki Access scooter was the third best-selling scooter in India in FY 2022 following the Activa and Jupiter.

New Avenis scooter was at No. 2 with sales of 9,815 units. This was a MoM de-growth over 10,382 units sold in February 2022. The recently launched Suzuki Avenis standard variant is priced at Rs 86,500 while the Avenis Ride Connect and Race editions cost Rs 88,000 and Rs 88,300, respectively. It is the sportiest-looking scooter in Suzuki’s portfolio here and rivals the TVS Ntorq 125.

Lower down the order at No. 3, was Suzuki Burgman with sales of 8,975 units. This was a 0.69 percent YoY de-growth over 9,037 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales improved 3.93 percent from 8,636 units sold in February 2022.

Gixxer and Gixxer 250 sales dipped 68.65 percent and 43.30 percent respectively to 633 units and 203 units in March 2022 from 2,019 units and 358 units sold in March 2021. It was also a MoM de-growth of 65.12 percent and 13.25 percent respectively over 1,815 units and 234 units sold respectively in February 2022. Hayabusa domestic sales were down to 7 units from 12 units sold in February 2022 while there were 4 units of the Suzuki Strom 650 sold down from 12 units sold in February 2022.

Suzuki Exports led by Gixxer

Suzuki exports in March 2022 stood at 14,762 units, up 52.03 percent over 9,710 units shipped in March 2021. MoM exports also increased by 8.57 percent over 13,597 units shipped in February 2022. Suzuki Gixxer led the company’s export list last month. Exports stood at 8,832 units, up 56.71 percent over 5,636 units sold in March 2021. MoM shipments improved by 24.34 percent over 7,103 units sold in February 2022.

At No. 2, Suzuki Burgman saw its exports surge 145.43 percent YoY to 2,793 units, up from 1,138 units shipped in March 2021. MoM exports however dipped 12.61 percent from 3,196 units sold in February 2022. Gixxer 250 exports dipped 9.43 percent YoY to 2,333 units while MoM exports fell 16.92 percent over 2,808 units shipped in February 2022.

Hayate exports increased 400 percent on a YoY basis to 600 units from 120 units sold in March 2021 while Intruder and Access exports stood at 156 units and 48 units in the past month. Demand for the Access scooter in global markets dipped 89.52 percent MoM over 458 units sold in February 2022.