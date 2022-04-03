Suzuki Two Wheeler Sales March 2022 – Burgman, Gixxer, Avenis, Access

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) reports sales decline for March 2022, ends FY22 on a strong note

Suzuki 2W sales in March 2022 were somewhat of a mixed bag. Domestic sales were on a decline, and exports gained. Domestic sales last month were reported at 50,734 units, down from 60,222 units. Volume gain stood at 9,488 units at 15.76 percent decline. Of total sales, its domestic business accounted for over three quarters of volume.

Last month, Suzuki Two Wheeler exports were on a high at 14,761 units, up from 9,720 units. Volume gain stood at just over 5k units at 51.86 percent growth. Total sales in March 2022 are reported at 65,495 units, down from 69,942 units.

At 6.36 percent decline, volume loss stood at 4.4k units. Seeing current trends at Suzuki, March 2022 sales were the lowest for the quarter. Sales trend deviated a bit for the usual growth numbers Suzuki 2 wheelers has been reporting in recent months.

Suzuki Sales March 2022 – MoM deline

Keeping in mind the decline in March 2022, MoM sales too are reported at a decline. In February 2022, sales were reported at 58,603 units. MoM volume loss stood at 7,869 units at 13.43 percent decline. MoM exports improved 8.56 percent, up from 13,597 units. Volume gain is reported at 1,164 units. MoM total sales decline is reported at 9.29 percent, down from 72,200 units. Volume loss stood at 6,705 units.

Through Q1 2022, Suzuki Two Wheeler domestic sales are reported at 1,69,960 units, down from 1,76,756 units in Q1 2021. Volume loss stood at 6,796 units, following a 3.84 percent sales decline. Exports in the last three months improved by over 25 percent.

Cumulative export in Q1 2022 is up at 37,827 units from 29,717 units. Volume gain is reported at 8,110 units at 27.29 percent growth. For the quarter just concluded, domestic sales contributed to almost 82 percent of total sales. Total sales in Q1 2022 is reported at 2,07,787 units, marginally up from 2,06,473 units. Volume gain stood at 1,314 percent at less than 1 percent growth. Overall growth is attributed to improved exports.

Suzuki FY22 sales growth

For the fiscal just ended, FY22 (April 2021 – March 2022), SMIPL reports cumulative sales at 754,938 units, up from 591,846 units sold in the previous financial year. Overall result is positive at 27.6 percent growth.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “It is quite satisfying that despite the COVID-19 induced challenges and supply chain issues, we successfully registered a sales growth of 27.6 % in FY 2021-22. This growth reflects that our products have been well received by our consumers. Additionally, the sales response on our recently launched scooter, Avenis has been overwhelming. We are thankful to all our customers and dealer partners for their trust and belief in the brand, and making Avenis a successful product in just a couple of months.”