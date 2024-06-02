Suzuki Sales May 2024 Cross 1.11 Lakh – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Hayabusa

Suzuki has sold a total of 1,11,512 two wheelers May 2024 marking a 22% YoY growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited has posted both YoY and MoM growth in domestic markets in May 2024 while exports fell significantly on a YoY basis. Total sales in the past month stood at 1,11,512 units, a 22.12% YoY growth over 91,316 units sold in May 2023. This was a volume growth of 20,196 units. Scooters such as the Access 125 and Burgman Street are primary volume drivers for the company.

Suzuki 2W YoY Sales May 2024

Suzuki 2W sales in May 2024 saw positive domestic sales which improved at 37.28% to 92,032 units as against 67,040 units sold in May 2023, thus breaking all past records. This was a volume growth of 24,992 units with domestic sales commanding an 82.53% share.

Exports on the other hand suffered a setback of 19.76% to 19,480 units shipped in the past month from 24,276 units exported in the same month last year. This was a volume decline of 4,896 units with exports commanding a 17.47% share.

Speaking on the May ’24 sales performance, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Achieving the record-breaking monthly sales of 1,11,512 units is a significant milestone for us. This impressive performance highlights SMIPL’s growing market presence in the country. We deeply appreciate the love and trust of our customers for the brand Suzuki. This achievement is also a result of the commitment of our dealer network, business associates and team members. We are very thankful to the entire Suzuki Family and will provide best services and hospitality to all the Customers.”

Suzuki 2W MoM Sales May 2024 vs. April 2024

When comparing Suzuki 2W sales on a month on month (MoM) basis we see a 12.21% growth in total sales (domestic + exports) from 99,377 units sold in April 2024 relating to a 12,135 unit volume growth.

There was a 4.50% growth in domestic sales from 88,067 units sold in April 2024 while exports had improved dramatically by 72.24% from 11,310 units shipped in April 2024 to 19,480 units in the past month. This was a volume growth of 8,179 units.

Sales are set to improve with the new Suzuki Access 125 scooter currently under test. This scooter is set to receive several updates in terms of features even as it will continue to draw power via the same engine lineup. Spy shots show off new colour options and body graphics along a revised headlight setup and front apron while it could also receive a fully digital instrument cluster with navigation feature and smartphone connectivity.