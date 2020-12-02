Suzuki Scooter, Motorcycle Sales Nov 2020 Decline – Access, Burgman, Gixxer

Suzuki says that the retail sales operations have been registering sustainable growth compared to last year

Contrary to the positive growth trend of the two wheeler industry in November 2020, Suzuki Motorcycles India posted a YoY decline of 7.93% in overall sales. The company, however, remains positive about its immediate prospects as more and more people are opting for personal mobility.

Suzuki Motorcycles India November 2020 sales

Suzuki sold a total of 64,224 units last month compared to 69,755 units during the same month in 2019. The domestic dispatch accounted to 57,429 units which represented a YoY decline of 5.63% while the exports dropped by 23.65% (at 6,795 units) mainly due to pandemic induced challenges.

Looking at the MoM growth rate, the Japanese two wheeler brand registered a decline of 14.57% in domestic sales compared to 67,225 units in October 2020. The overall sales of 76,865 units in October 2020 is Suzuki’s highest monthly sales performance in the country.

However, Suzuki Motorcycles India revealed that the retail sales is actually indicating a sustained growth in demand compared to last year. In the scooter range, it was the Access which delivered highest sales. Other scooter in lineup is Burgman. Motorcycle range includes Gixxer and Intruder. Below is the detailed sales table of Suzuki for Nov 2020.

New addition to the portfolio

Suzuki introduced the V-Strom 650XT BS6 to its premium motorcycle lineup last month. The company is happy about the number of queries the medium displacement adventure touring has been receiving.

In October, Suzuki introduced a refreshed version of its popular Access scooter in addition to the sporty Burgman 125. New color themes for the Gixxer family were introduced as well.

Suzuki electric scooter on the anvil

Like most other two wheeler OEMs, Suzuki is seriously looking at the electric scooter segment. The company had previously expressed its interest in this sector and a pair of prototypes of what appeared to be a pure electric Burgman was recently caught testing in India.

While the prototypes retained the India-spec Suzuki Burgman 125’s edgy design, they eschewed the exhaust canister. The test mules appear to be equipped with an additional spring at the rear to handle the added weight of the electric powertrain. Nothing much is know as of now but we expect the Suzuki electric scooter for India to have sufficient localization and appropriate technical specifications to take advantage of the government’s FAME II subsidy.

One can expect the Suzuki Burgman electric to be equipped with fully digital dashboard with connectivity features, sprightly performance, a range of around 80 km, and a price tag in the vicinity of INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The zero emission urban runabout is not expected to be ready before 2022.