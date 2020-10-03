Suzuki Sep 2020 Sales Grow – Gixxer, Intruder, Burgman, Access

Suzuki has posted domestic YoY growth of 2.86% while MoM growth is at 23.7%

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., two wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan announced sales figures for September 2020 at a total of 71,661 units, registering a sequential 23.7 percent growth in volumes as against 53,142 units produced in August 2020. Of the total of 71,661 units sold, domestic sales stood at 65,195 units, and 6,466 units were exported. The pattern is common for a maojority of manufacturer’s, wherein, domestic sales recovery has been much more rapid than exports.

Suzuki reports 2.86 percent increase September 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported an okay-ish 2.86 percent increase in terms of domestic sales in September 2020. Sales in September 2020 stood at 65,195 units, up from 63,382 units sold in September 2019.

Exports saw a de-growth of 37 percent down at 6,466 units as against exports of 10,276 in the same period last year. Total sales (domestic and exports) dipped 2.71 percent to 71,661 units in September 2020, down from 73,658 units sold in September 2019. Growth in domestic sales was more than expected seeing the uptick in purchase sentiment.

The ongoing festive season is traditionally recognised as one of increased sales, and the current year is no different despite the country only just grappling out of the clutches of a complete lockdown owing to the pandemic.

While Suzuki continues to be one of the smaller two wheeler manufacturers doing business here, the company has successfully posted small incremental growth over a sustained period of time. Business continues to grow on the back of strong sales for the Access scooter. With few bikes on offer, Burgman competes for the next noteworthy bit of sales share.

Next Launches

Having recently added new colours to the Suzuki Gixxer series, the company now gears up for some new launches. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was teased in April and is scheduled for launch soon. This adventure tourer is expected to get digital display and smartphone connectivity. In its BS6 format it will be powered by a 645cc, V Twin engine that makes 72 hp power and 62 Nm torque. It slated to be priced higher than its BS4 counterparts which start at Rs.7.45 lakhs.

Suzuki has also released a teaser, which hints at a new launch. As per the teaser, launch is scheduled for 7th October. Rumours suggest it cold be the long awaited Intruder 250. This could be expected to be powered by the same engine that is seen on the Gixxer 250. This 249cc, oil cooled, SOHC engine offers 26.5 hp power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm torque at 7,300 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

The company has stated that production is back at normal levels, and with the upcoming festive season and positive buyer sentiments; sales should once again reach pre COVID-19 levels.