Suzuki Sports Car To Launch With Next Gen Toyota Starlet / Glanza 1.3 L 3Cyl Turbo Engine

New platform for Suzuki Cappuccino can be used by Toyota and Daihatsu to launch their own versions of the small rear-wheel drive sports car

In an exciting development for enthusiasts, Suzuki Cappuccino could make a comeback after around 26 years. This project will be a collaboration between Suzuki, Toyota and Daihatsu. Toyota can later launch its own entry-level sports car based on the same platform. A new Daihatsu Copen is also possible.

New Suzuki Cappuccino – What to expect?

As per reports, the new Suzuki Cappuccino will be quite different from the original model. One of the key changes will be in the engine capacity. While the original Suzuki Cappuccino was equipped with a 657-cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the new model is expected to get a larger 1.3-litre turbo petrol, three-cylinder unit. Rear wheel drive configuration will be the same as that of the original model.

It is possible that this new engine could also power the rumoured next-gen Toyota Starlet / Glanza. As per reports, new Toyota Starlet will be a rally-focused machine. It can compete in the Rally 4 class, where it will challenge rivals such as Ford Fiesta and Renault Clio.

The new 1.3-litre engine powering Starlet will likely be a derivative of the 1.6-litre turbo engine in use with GR Yaris and GR Corolla. To match the needs of Starlet, the engine will be downsized, with performance limited to around 150 hp.

With multiple models expected to use this new 1.3-litre engine, the development and production costs will be justified. Cappuccino is an iconic model and shouldn’t have any issues in achieving the desired sales targets. More sales volumes will come from Toyota’s new entry-level sports car. The new engine will also power the new version of the bestselling Daihatsu Copen.

New Suzuki Cappuccino vs. The original Cappuccino

It is rumoured that the new Cappuccino will measure around 4 meters in length (4,000 mm). Width and height are expected around 1,700 mm and 1,230 mm, respectively. New Suzuki Cappuccino will have a wheelbase of around 2,480 mm. With its compact size, the open-top two-seater will have a lightweight profile, weighing around 1,100 kg.

To expand its reach to a larger segment of users, new Cappuccino will be available with transmission choices of a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic. If things proceed as per reports, the new Suzuki Cappuccino could be launched in 2027.

As mentioned earlier, the new Cappuccino will have a unique profile in comparison to the original model. The latter was in production between 1991 and 1998. It was sold in Japan as a kei car and was 3,295 mm, 1,395 mm wide and 1,185 mm tall. Wheelbase was 2,060 mm, whereas weight was 725 kg. Original Cappuccino was equipped with a 657-cc petrol engine that generated 64 PS. This was the maximum allowed for kei cars at that time. Transmission options included 5-speed manual and 3-speed automatic.

