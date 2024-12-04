Suzuki Swift Special Edition in Pink and Purple Dual Tone – Launch Price THB 567k (Rs 14L)

Alongside the launch of Swift Special Edition, Suzuki Motor Thailand has also offered Suzuki Worry Free Program with ownership benefits

One of the world’s most popular hatchbacks, Suzuki Swift, has had a significant impact on global automotive industry. Currently in its 4th Generation in many markets, Thailand still gets 3rd Generation model. Now, Suzuki Motor Thailand has launched Swift Special Edition for a starting price of THB 567,000 (Rs 14L).

Suzuki Swift Special Edition

Called Suzuki Swift Special Edition, it is being displayed at Motor Expo 2024 at Impact Challenger Muang Thong Thani. It is being presented here between 29th November to 10th December 2024. The main attraction of Suzuki Swift Special Edition is its attractive gradient colourway that looks like it could be a wrap.

This gradient consists of a Pink-ish Purple shade at the front and a Blue shade at the rear. It looks nice and attractive, but not for everyone’s taste. At the sides, we can see White, Red and Black strips that add a lot of sportiness and character. Further amplifying sportiness are the alloy wheels, finished in gloss Black.

These alloy wheels looks like they’re sourced from the aftermarket and have an attractive design. They showcase all four disc brakes quite nicely. Other than these changes, Suzuki Swift Special Edition is very similar to 3rd Gen Swift which was also sold in India. LED projector headlights, LED tail lights are the same.

Another highlight of Suzuki Swift Special Edition is that it comes with a special offer that company says, is “On This Event Only”. With this offer, Swift prices start from THB 567,000 which turns out to be Rs 14 lakh in today’s currency exchange.

Suzuki Worry Free Program

This special offer is called Suzuki Worry Free Program. Under this offer, buyers from Thailand can drive home their Swift Special Edition at 26.25% down payment and just 4.19% interest rates or a term of 99 months with a monthly instalment of THB 5,780 (Rs 14,300).

There are other benefits to Suzuki Worry Free Program too. For example, the company has been offering a free Suzuki maintenance service for 7 years, a free Suzuki warranty for 7 years, and a free roadside assistance service for 7 years. Depending on buyers’ occupation, further benefits can also be availed.

Under the bonnet, Suzuki Swift Special Edition comes equipped with a 1.2L K12M 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is capable of generating 83 PS of peak power and 108 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT gearbox. Chassis is the same Heartect platform, seen with other Suzuki vehicles.