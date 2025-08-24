Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition Breaks Cover – RM138k (Rs 29 Lakh)

Primary focus of Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition is on achieving a striking presence, complemented by a set of premium feature additions

For enthusiasts seeking a ride that stands out, the Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition fits the bill perfectly. It has been launched by Naza Eastern Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor of Suzuki cars in Malaysia. In terms of pricing, the Swift Sport Final Edition is slotted between the standard Swift Sport and the Silver Edition. Let’s check out the details.

Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition – Key features

A full CBU import, Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition packs in a comprehensive range of cosmetic touch-ups. It is worth noting that this final edition is different from the ZC33S Final Edition that was showcased at 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon. According to reports, Swift Sport Final Edition is more of a local project. However, all the accessories are approved for use by Suzuki Japan.

Swift Sport Final Edition is based on the Pearl Super Black colour variant of the standard Swift Sport. One of the key highlights is decals in golden finish on the bonnet and the doors. Rear door has the ‘sport’ lettering in handwriting style for a more dynamic look and feel. Another distinctive feature is the ‘Malaysia Final Edition 68 Swift Sport’ emblems placed on the front doors and tailgate.

The 68 refers to Malaysia’s 68th year of independence, which will be celebrated this year. Swift Sport Final Edition gets dual functional exhaust tips with carbon-fibre finish. This carbon treatment has been applied to various other parts such as the front grille, front and rear bumper and on the sides.

Another key accessory that is part of the package is the door visors. Inside, a forged carbon fiber finish has been applied across the instrument panel, door handles and gear console. A 10-inch touchscreen media system with Soundstream Audio is also part of the Final Edition accessories package.

Performance, standard equipment

Powering the Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition is the same engine that powers the standard Swift Sport. It is a K14C 1.4-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that delivers 140 hp and 230 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, with power sent to the front wheels. Swift Sport has a top speed of 205 km/h and can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in just 8 seconds.

A number of features are offered as standard equipment. These include distinctive trims on the front grille and bumper and rear bumper. Rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar. Other highlights include LED projector headlamps, halogen front fog lamps, auto fold ORVMs, 16-inch machined alloy wheels, keyless entry and reverse camera.

Inside, Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition has leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with red stitching. Front seats too have red stitching and come with ‘sport’ badging. Equipment includes paddle shifters, cruise control, steering-mounted phone and audio controls and push start/stop button.

The 10-inch infotainment screen is similar to the one seen with Silver Edition and it gets voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Safety kit for Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition includes 6-airbags, security alarm, ABS with EBA and ESP, side impact door beams, seatbelt reminder and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Suzuki Swift Sport Final Edition is priced at RM137,900, which is close to INR 29 lakh. This price is the on-road price in Malaysia, but insurance is not included. In comparison, the standard Swift Sport is cheaper by RM7,900 (Rs 1.65 lakh). The Silver Edition launched in 2023 in Malaysia is costlier by RM4,000 (Rs 83,000).

Source