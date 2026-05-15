Suzuki To Overtake Honda For The First Time In Global Sales – Thanks To Maruti, India Production

Suzuki Motor is set to become Japan’s second-largest automaker by global sales volume for the first time ever, overtaking Honda Motor. The development highlights the growing importance of India in the global automotive industry, with Maruti Suzuki now contributing the majority of Suzuki’s worldwide sales.

As per Suzuki’s latest projections for FY2026-27 ending March 2027, the company expects to sell 3.55 million vehicles globally, registering a 7% increase. In comparison, Honda forecasts global automobile sales of 3.39 million units during the same period.

India Now Suzuki’s Biggest Growth Engine

India has emerged as the biggest contributor to Suzuki’s global success story. The company estimates that nearly 60% of its worldwide vehicle sales now come from India through Maruti Suzuki. The Indian passenger vehicle market itself has continued to expand strongly. Industry data shows new vehicle sales in India rose 9% in FY2025 to a record 5.72 million units.

This growth has helped Suzuki maintain strong global momentum even as several global markets face challenges. Suzuki reported record financial results for FY2025 with revenue rising 8% to 6.29 trillion yen and net profit increasing 6% to 439.2 billion yen.

Competition In India Intensifying

Despite remaining India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki’s market share has declined significantly over the years. The company once commanded over 60% market share, but this has now fallen below 40% as competition intensifies. SUV-focused brands such as Mahindra and Tata Motors have gained substantial ground in recent years. Hyundai too continues to remain a strong challenger with an aggressive SUV portfolio. Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki acknowledged the increasing competition but stated that the company’s focus remains on building products customers appreciate rather than chasing rankings.

Interestingly, both Honda and Toyota have now announced fresh expansion plans for India. Honda recently confirmed two all-new SUVs for India starting from 2028, including a sub-4 metre SUV and a midsize SUV. Toyota, meanwhile, plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra by 2029 and aims to triple production volumes to 1 million units annually by the 2030s.

SUV Weakness Remains A Concern

One of the major concerns highlighted by analysts is Suzuki’s relatively weaker SUV lineup. While models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara have improved the company’s SUV presence, rivals continue to gain strength in the rapidly growing segment. SUVs now account for nearly half of India’s passenger vehicle market. Analysts believe Suzuki could face pressure in the future if it fails to further strengthen its SUV portfolio, especially among younger and higher-income buyers.

To defend its position, Suzuki plans to significantly expand manufacturing capacity in India. The company aims to increase annual production capacity by over 50% to 4 million units by FY2030. Capacity expansion to 2.9 million units is expected during the first half of the current financial year itself.

India Becoming Suzuki’s Export Hub

Suzuki is also increasingly using India as a global export hub. Vehicle exports from India rose 35% in FY2025 to 448,000 units. The company plans to further expand exports to regions like Africa, where demand potential remains strong. Low labour costs, improving manufacturing capability and expanding supplier ecosystems are helping India emerge as a critical production base not just for Suzuki, but for multiple global automakers. The latest developments underline how India is no longer just a domestic growth market for Japanese brands, but has become central to their global strategy and future competitiveness.

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