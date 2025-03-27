Suzuki-Toyota Jointly Developed Electric Van Launch in 2025 – 200 Km Range

Introduction of the electric version of the ‘Every’ commercial van is part of Suzuki’s broad-based goal of achieving carbon neutrality

As may be recalled, the Suzuki e-Every commercial electric kei van was unveiled for the first time as a prototype at the G7 Hiroshima Summit in 2023. It was planned for launch in the same year, but things appear to have gotten delayed. The project has now received the green signal, as Suzuki has officially confirmed the launch of e-Every electric commercial van in 2025. Let’s check out the details.

Suzuki e-Every electric kei van – What to expect?

Suzuki currently sells the petrol powered Every commercial van in its home market and select overseas markets such as Pakistan. It comes from the Suzuki Carry family, which had also spawned the Maruti Omni in India. However, both vans are quite different and not rebadged versions. Talking about the e-Every electric kei commercial van, the visual profile is largely the same as the ICE version. There are only some EV-specific changes such as the front-bumper-mounted charging port.

Suzuki e-Every electric commercial van has a boxy profile with a large windscreen, flat front fascia, trapezoidal headlamps and prominent grille with vertical and horizontal slats. The van is built for practicality, featuring sliding doors in the second row. Dimensionally, the e-Every electric commercial van will be similar to the ICE version. The latter is 3,395 mm long and 1,475 mm wide. With a tall profile measuring 1,815 mm, the van ensures ample headroom for passengers. Suzuki Every van is also known for its spacious boot.

Electric e-Every van will be relatively better equipped in comparison to its ICE counterpart. It can have more space and some premium features as well. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. While official specifications have not been revealed, it is possible that Suzuki e-Every electric van could offer a range of around 200 km. The electric motor is expected to produce around 64 PS. This is almost the same as that of the 660cc turbo unit available with petrol-powered Suzuki Every. The 660cc NA petrol unit generates 49 PS.

Toyota, Daihatsu versions to launch in 2025 as well

Suzuki Every has siblings, sold as Toyota Pixis and Daihatsu Hijet. These too will be getting the electrified versions. Electric versions of Suzuki Every, Toyota Pixis and Daihatsu Hijet are based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform. All three are essentially the same, with differences seen across only branding elements. Similar to the ICE versions that are manufactured by Daihatsu, the electric vans will also be manufactured by Daihatsu.

The electric powertrain and linked systems are jointly developed by the three carmakers. While Toyota has shared its expertise in electrification technology, Suzuki and Daihatsu have lent their expertise in designing and manufacturing small-size cars. The electric kei vans will help these brands to achieve their carbon neutrality goals. It aligns with the larger roadmap provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).

