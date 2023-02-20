Suzuki-Toyota Sports Car To Get 1.0 L Petrol Engine – 120 Hp, 200 Nm

The main highlight of this upcoming Suzuki-Toyota sports car is its sub 1-tonne weight – Lending impressive fuel efficiency and performance

Who doesn’t like an affordable 2-seat convertible sports car? Unfortunately, in India, we don’t have any affordable 2-seater sports car on offer. But there are a few that are on offer in global markets. Like the Fiat 124, Toyota 86, etc. Yet another entry level 2 seater sports car is in the making, thanks to Toyota Suzuki partnership.

Suzuki is tasked with powertrain development, while Suspension and other componentry will be developed by Toyota. Daihatsu, Toyota’s subsidiary, will be in charge of design. Launch is expected in coming years.

Upcoming Suzuki-Toyota Sports Car

This will be a mid-engined sports car with a 1.0L turbo-petrol. It will generate 120 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. Mild hybrid setup will also be on offer, that could deliver a slight torque boost to fill in turbo lag. This will make the upcoming Toyota sports car, frugal and responsive at the same time.

It will be able to do 0-100 km/h in under 8 or 9 seconds. In terms of size, expect it to be about 4200 mm in length, 1720 mm in width, 1220 mm in height – with a wheelbase of 2550 mm. This is slightly larger than Fiat 124.

Design

Speaking of design, Toyota had showcased Sports EV concept in December 2021. It was widely regarded as the logical and spiritual successor of the iconic Toyota MR2. If rumours are to be trusted, this upcoming Suzuki-Toyota sports car will be close to the Sports EV concept in design.

There are large LED DRls at the front along with large air intakes. A Toyota badge proudly sits on top of the front body panel. Beside the doors are large scoops for air intake. A removable targa roof will make the two seater sports car even more desirable.

In terms of pricing, it is likely to command around 2.2 to 2.8 million Yen, which roughly translates to Rs. 13.65 lakh to 17.3 lakh (ex-sh). Launch might happen in 2025 or beyond. There might be a teeny-tiny possibility of this launching in India. But possibilities are very very low.