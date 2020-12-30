Suzuki Two Wheelers Sales, Exports Nov 2020 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

Suzuki domestic dispatches and exports for November 2020 were at a decline

2020 has been a trying year. For manufacturers, FY21 started on a standstill in the grip of national lockdown owing to Covid-19 pandemic. With manufacturing and sales at nil, a system restart was announced in May 2020. And weeks went by in putting logistics and supply chains back on track. Suzuki two-wheelers one of the smaller manufacturers in terms of sales began Q4 2020 o a strong note.

In October, the company was able to report flat domestic sales growth at 1.59 percent up at 67,225 units from 66,170 units. The uptick was largely fuelled by deferred demand, festive season demand, flexible EMI plans and improved finance options among other things. This, and the requirement for safe personal commute to maintain much need physical distancing.

Domestic Sales

For November 2020, YoY and MoM wholesale dispatches dropped. MoM numbers fell by 14.59 percent. YoY decline was reported at 5.58 percent. Down at 57,417 units from 60,812 units. Although Suzuki sells 5 products here, sales volume in some instances is low. It’s bestseller being the bestseller topped the chart at 45,82 units.

Even though it’s top of the chart prowess is unchallenged, numbers did fall by 7.22 percent from 49,128 units. Sales volume contracted by 3.5k units. In fact, such a large chunk of Suzuki’s business depends on Access that the scooter accounted for 79.39 percent of domestic dispatches last month.

Suzuki Access a brand bestseller

Comparatively, Burgman is a much newer launch from the brand. Dispatches gained 16.03 percent, up at 9,078 units from 7,824 units. Business at the domestic front accounted for 15.81 percent share. The top two selling scooters accounted for over 95 percent of Suzuki’s wholesales.

Which means, the remainder 3 made up for less than 5 percent. At the narrow end, Gixxer numbers were reported at 2,145 units. This, at a YoY decline of 40.45 percent from 3,602 units. Gixxer 250 was reported at 65.50 percent decline. Given that base sales were at a low of 258 units, an increase to 427 couldn’t have been too difficult. Suzuki Intruder was discontinued at this time last year. But it did live on in its BS6 avatar. Given that the company decided to continue selling the product, its difficult to ascertain why. A mere 185 units were dispatched to dealerships last month.

Suzuki exports decline Mom and YoY

Exports for November 2020 fell in MoM and YoY basis. Notably, Gixxer makes up the bulk of exports. At 4,572 units, MoM decline was reported at 11,43 percent, down from 5,162 units. Though discontinued here, Hayate lives on overseas. Exports were reported at 1,032 units, down 25.43 percent from 1,384 units. Volume contracted by 352 units. Both motorcycles made up for upward of 80 percent of exports last month.

While domestic sales for Suzuki is dominated by scooters, motorcycles lead exports. Burgman numbers contracted to 512 units from 1,398 units at 63.38 percent decline. Notably, Gixxer 250 sales was in the green. Numbers grew from 16 units to 463.

Though discontinued here, Lets scooter exports keeps the product alive. Numbers contracted manifold at 152 units, down from 668 units. Intruder units were down at 64 units. MoM decline was reported at 29.51 percent. And YoY decline at 23.74 percent.