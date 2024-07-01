Suzuki UK To Discontinue Swift Sport, Jimny LCV, Ignis, Swace – Focus On Hybrid, EVs

With the end of ICE cars, Suzuki intends to usher into Hybrid and electric vehicles in markets like UK and Europe

Porting existing cars to newer emission standards is a costly affair. One that usually tends to be a big fuss for OEMs, trying to balance between profitability and expenses. Suzuki is in the same boat and has called it quits when it comes to four of its vehicles sold in the UK and Europe. These vehicles are Swift Sport, Ignis, Jimny and Swace.

Suzuki Announced End Of ICE Cars

UK and Europe are imposing stricter emission norms and pushing OEMs towards the electric realm. This will result in quite a few OEMs pulling the plug on a few of their cars. These cars will emerge less profitable and make it hard to justify the costs associated with newer and stricter emission norms.

With the goal to go electric, OEMs tend to discontinue less profitable vehicles. For Suzuki, these vehicles are Swift Sport, Jimny LCV, Ignis and Swace. Suzuki is discontinuing these four vehicles in the UK initially, but the same exercise could be materialized in Europe as well.

The company is preparing to transition its entire portfolio and its dealer network to meet the latest emission norms and legislations imposed by the UK and Europe. Initial speculation suggests sales of these vehicles will go kaput in early 2025 or even before that. Thus making room for HEVs and EVs.

Suzuki is likely to have a hybrid focussed portfolio with a few fully-electric vehicles starting next year. Across PHEV, S-Cross, Swift, Vitara and even a hybrid Jimny, are probable candidates in the hybrid lineup, while fully-electric part of the portfolio will be populated by the upcoming eVX and others to follow.

What next?

Suzuki GB’s Director of Automobile, Dale Wyatt, has revealed that the discontinuation of said models will make space for future EVs. Sales ratio of Hybrid vs EV products is expected to drive the company’s business.

Within the ICE era, Suzuki will shift focus to SUVs and new Swift. Thus marking the exit of Suzuki in ICE cars business (in Europe and UK). From the second half of 2025, Suzuki intends to dive deep into the electric car business, starting with a production-spec version of the eVX concept that was showcased last year.

For India, Suzuki’s latest move in the UK and Europe should not be a concern as Maruti Suzuki is adhering to local emission standards. Here, the focus is to offer affordable mobility solutions built from the ground up cost-effective vehicles. Less so, on futuristic technologies. That said, Maruti Suzuki is advancing in electric mobility solutions in India too. The production spec version of eVX is rigorously under testing and is likely to cater to the growing EV segment.