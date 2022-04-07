Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc ADV Launch Price Rs 2.11 L

Quarter litre bike segment in India is expected to emerge as a key growth driver in coming years

In 250cc segment, Suzuki currently has the naked Gixxer 250 and its faired sibling SF250. With growing preference for entry-level dual-purpose ADV bikes, Suzuki has launched V-Strom SX 250. It will primarily rival the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G 310 GS. It could also emerge as an alternative for Himalayan and recently launched Royal Enfield Scram.

Based on Gixxer 250 platform

In international markets, Suzuki V-Strom 250 has been in production since 2017. It is part of the company’s dual-sport range that also has other products like Suzuki V-Strom 650, Suzuki V-Strom 1000 and the Suzuki V-Strom 1050. In India, Suzuki sells V-Strom 650XT, which is popular for its versatile performance. V-Strom 250 claims to have similar capabilities at an affordable price point.

Developed primarily for Asian markets, V-Strom SX utilizes a single cylinder 249cc engine that also powers Gixxer 250 and SF250. This engine makes 26.5 ps at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Power and torque output could be adjusted to suit the bike’s ADV character.

Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle.

Today, motorcycles have evolved as an extension of its owner’s personality and riders look at their motorcycle as a partner rather than just a vehicle to commute. We are confident that with its all-round capabilities, V-Strom SX will perfectly blend with the latent demands of the Indian riders. All-New 250cc sports adventure tourer has been conceptualized to follow the footsteps of its big brother and make people fall in love with its performance on a daily basis, touring capabilities and features.”

Suzuki V-Strom 250 features

V-Strom 250 is projected as a multi-use bike that can effectively tackle a variety of terrain and environments. It can work for everyday commutes as well as be ready for some mild off-roading and long distance highway cruising.

The bike has a comfortable, upright riding stance. Wide, ergonomically placed handlebar and scooped rider seat ensure optimal control and handling across varied terrain. Other key features include LED headlamp, decent sized windscreen, knuckle guards, signature ADV beak, sporty rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, split seats and upswept exhaust.

V-Strom 250 will have a full digital instrument cluster that will host Bluetooth-based connectivity features, powered by Suzuki Ride Connect app. The bike is also equipped with a USB charger. Suspension system will comprise standard telescopic forks at front and swingarm linked monoshock unit at rear. In line with its ADV character, the suspension system onboard V-Strom 250 will have relatively longer travel in comparison to that of Gixxer 250.

Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike could get wire spoke wheels, shod with dual-purpose tyres. Three colour options are on offer – Yellow, Orange, Black. Prices start from Rs 2.11 lakh, ex-sh. Bookings are now open.