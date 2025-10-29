Suzuki Victoris CBG (Biomethane) Variant Revealed, Based On CNG

Maruti Suzuki’s newest SUV to claim victory in the crowded 4.2m to 4.4m SUV space, is the Victoris. This is a tech-forward stylish SUV with a host of features and creature comforts. While it doesn’t pack a Diesel engine, Maruti Suzuki ensured the powertrain choices are plenty. These include NA Petrol, Petrol + CNG and Petrol + Electric Hybrid.

Now, Suzuki has just unveiled a new variant of Victoris that is specced to run on CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas). The global debut happened at the ongoing Japan Motor Show 2025. It is based on the hardware of Victoris CNG, but is tuned to run on CBG. Let’s take a closer look.

Suzuki Victoris CBG

At the Japan Motor Show 2025, Suzuki just unveiled Victoris CBG variant, which is optimised to run on compressed Biomethane gas. This is a result of Suzuki’s constant innovation and exploration of alternate fuels. CBG project was started in 2022 and the company even displayed a miniature model of a Biogas plant created in collaboration with Dairy Cooperative in India.

As per the specs displayed, Victoris CBG measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height. There are interesting vinyls and wraps on the body that read Suzuki Compresses Biomethane Gas. It doesn’t look like the top-end variant launched in India and is based on a CNG-equipped variant.

Like Victoris CNG, CBG also comes with a dedicated nozzle at fuel filler area that can accept gas inflow. The CNG tank is under the boot area, liberating storage space for occupants and it is repurposed to store CBG, instead of CNG. CBG is likely to emerge as a successful push towards carbon neutrality while empowering India’s rural regions at the same time.

CNG vs CBG

While they sound similar, CNG is a naturally occurring non-renewable fossil fuel and it is found in large quantities. That said, it is not an infinite source of energy and is non-renewable. On the other hand, CBG is biomethane gas formed by decaying organic matter and dairy wastes. Unlike CNG, CBG is a renewable type of fuel and can be created in a relatively short period.

Especially considering CNG takes millions of years to form. Large scale implementation of Bio Gas production will solve multiple rural issues in India. It is a steady stride to cleaner cities and even create employment opportunities along the way.