Suzuki Vision e-Sky Electric Concept Unveiled – Next-gen WagonR EV?

While retaining the tallboy, boxy design, Suzuki Vision e-Sky electric kei car gets a range of contemporary features

Suzuki will be showcasing multiple new products and concepts at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show. The event is scheduled to start on 29th October, 2025. Ahead of that, details about the new vehicles have been revealed online. One of the key attractions at Suzuki’s booth will be the Vision e-Sky electric kei car. Let’s get more details on this story.

Suzuki Vision e-Sky concept – Styling and features

While sharing the same basic silhouette as the petrol-powered Wagon R sold in Japan, the Vision e-Sky concept has several distinctive features. Front fascia is completely new, featuring pixel-style lighting elements and C-shaped LED DRLs. The EV has a closed-off grille and a flat bumper section. The first set of images released also reveals that the EV gets new, more exciting colour options.

Side profile has more pronounced wheel arches, retractable door handles, new wheels and blacked-out A and B pillars. As compared to petrol-powered Wagon R that has a largely flat roof, the Vision e-Sky concept electric kei car has a slightly tapering roofline. This lends a sportier flair to the hatch. At the rear, Vision e-Sky has C-shaped tail lights, a flat bumper, wide windscreen and spoiler-mounted stop lamps.

Dimensionally, the Suzuki Vision e-Sky concept electric kei car is 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall. These numbers closely match the dimensions of the petrol-powered Wagon R sold in Japan. While the wheelbase of Vision e-Sky has not been revealed, it is expected to be close to around 2,450 mm.

Elegant, practical interiors

Inside, the Suzuki Vision e-Sky concept features an immaculate setup that reflects traditional Japanese aesthetics. There appears to be a mirror theme used for the digital screen and central console. The large touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster could be around 12-inches each in size. Ambient lighting can be seen across the dashboard and doors.

A floating console installed between the front seats is equipped with a wireless smartphone charging pad. There’s limited use of physical buttons, which helps reduce clutter. The cabin adopts a multi-coloured theme with lighter shades that evoke a sense of calm and relaxation. The distinctive 3-spoke steering wheel in a squarish format ensures a clear view of the instrument console. Another key highlight is the recessed, tray-style dashboard that can have various practical storage applications.

Specifications of Suzuki Vision e-Sky electric kei car concept have not been revealed. However, Suzuki has stated that the EV will have a range of more than 270 km. While this Vision e-Sky may not be launched in India, Maruti could introduce another sub-4-meter electric car here. It could be the eWX electric hatch that has already been patented in India. It has a boxy, tallboy profile, quite similar to Vision e-Sky concept and the petrol-powered Wagon R. When launched, Maruti eWX will take on rivals such as Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.











