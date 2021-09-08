Suzuki Vitara SUV Spied Near Maruti Plant In Haryana – To Replace S Cross

The India-spec C-segment SUV jointly developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq

Suzuki recently revealed a roadmap of its upcoming new generation models and their prospective international debuts. Some of them like the new-gen S-Cross and Swift hold great significance for the Indian market as well. The Japanese auto giant is also banking hard on its most reliable C-segment offering- Vitara which will receive a new generation model in 2024.

Ahead of that, a current gen Vitara SUV has been spied at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Gurgaon, Haryana. This test mule was spotted by automotive enthusiast Puneet Sharma. This test mule is expected to be used for testing the new gen Vitara, which will launch in 2024. Upon launch, it is expected to replace the existing S-Cross.

New Hybrid powertrain in Vitara

Suzuki will introduce a new hybrid powertrain on the mid-size SUV. This hybrid setup will be paired with the very reliable 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor which performs its duties on several models in India. At present, this engine is equipped with a 12-Volt SHVS mild-hybrid unit which is expected to be upgraded.

Many models from Suzuki’s international portfolio will benefit from a stronger 48V mild-hybrid unit. However, it is yet to be seen if this technology will indeed be the one paired with the 1.5-litre petrol motor. The 48-V mild-hybrid unit is also offered in the more powerful 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol motor in the current iteration of Vitara.

New-Gen Vitara With PHEV

Latest developments further reveal that the Japanese carmaker will be offering a brand new PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) variant of the new-gen Vitara slated to launch in 2024. Suzuki is tight-lipped about the details of this future powertrain since it is most probably still in early stages of development. This powertrain will help the company achieve required emission norms as well as give it a boost for future battery-powered vehicles.

The new Vitara will be significantly different from the current model. The upcoming SUV will feature a plethora of visual upgrades over is predecessor which will make it look more rugged, butch and more SUV-ish in design than crossover-ish. Needless to say, it will be offered with plenty of tech wizardry including a bigger touchscreen system, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, auto climate control, connected car tech, ADAS functionality and more.

The new-gen model is expected to be longer than the current Vitara thus offering more space inside. Earlier reports from Japan suggested that the new Vitara will measure 4,200mm in length, 1,780mm in width, and 1,620mm in height. The wheelbase, however, will be identical to its current iteration at 2500mm. Apart from a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, it is also likely to carry forward the 1.4-litre Boosterjet unit as well.

Maruti Suzuki-Toyota C-Segment SUV

In India, Maruti Suzuki is collaborating with Toyota to develop a brand new C-segment SUV which will be underpinned by the latter’s localised version of the DNGA platform. This SUV will be retailed under both brands in India with distinct names and logos.

Maruti may also name this SUV Vitara but it will be different from the international Vitara. The India-spec Vitara is expected to be slightly longer than its international namesake at around 4.3 metre and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.