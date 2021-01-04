Suzuki WagonR Modified As A 7 Door Limousine With 6 Captain Seats

In India, Maruti Suzuki is planning to bring an MPV based on WagonR in the coming future

Despite the recent fondness for SUVs in India, hatchbacks still sell in large numbers as it caters perfectly to the demands and needs of a middle-class family in an emerging market like India. Among the several options available, Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be a strong player in this segment with the hatch generating decent sales every year.

WagonR was one of the first tall-boy hatchbacks to be offered in our market. But in a rarest of the rare cases, a WagonR has taken the shape of a limousine and its design could be best described as quirky. For all readers confused these images are real and not photoshopped or design renderings by an artist.

The WagonR in the discussion is a customised unit built in Pakistan and registered in Lahore. Suzuki sells WagonR in Pakistan which is locally assembled there with components imported from Indonesia.

The 6-door WagonR limousine is a first of its kind. No details about its customisation work or people responsible behind this are available. The car, as expected, has undergone massive changes in order to achieve a whole new body style.

Details of WagonR Limousine

It now gets three rows of seats with the middle row consisting of rear-facing captain seats and the last row getting forward-facing captain seats. It gets six separate doors which means easier ingress and egress for each passenger on board.

The middle row gets doors similar to front doors in shape and size. The third row gets similar-sized rear doors. Other than an elongated wheelbase and an additional row of seats, the exterior styling of the WagonR limousine is identical to the stock WagonR.

Inside the cabin, seats have been changed. Bench seats at rear have been replaced by captain seats. Dash layout is similar to the stock setup, however, the centre console is slightly revised with the addition of a driver’s armrest. No other changes are visible.

Interestingly, the gear shifting lever and parking brake are missing. No alterations have been made to its powertrain setup.

Powertrain Details

It is powered by a kei car 660cc three-cylinder petrol engine and paired to an automatic transmission. This particular WagonR is still available for sale and has been priced at PNR 26.00 lakh (Rs 12 lakhs approx).

In India, WagonR is powered by two petrol engine options. A 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol mill which produces 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which pushes out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

