Suzuki WagonR Records 1 Crore Global Sales – Maruti Sold Highest In India

Since its debut in India in December 1999, the Maruti Wagon R has been an enduring symbol of the country’s growing middle class

Wagon R has consistently ranked among the bestselling Maruti cars in India for several years. There were also times when the Wagon R was Maruti’s top-selling car. Globally, Wagon R sales have reached the 1 crore or 10 million milestone. And India has emerged as the largest contributor to its sales. Let’s get some more interesting insights about one of India’s most popular hatchbacks.

Wagon R India sales

In the domestic market, Maruti Wagon R cumulative sales are at 34,14,176 units. That’s around 34.14% of the 1 crore units sold globally. Made-in-India Wagon R is also exported to overseas locations such as Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. After initial launch in 1999, the 2nd-gen and 3rd-gen versions of Maruti Wagon R were introduced in 2010 and 2019, respectively.

Maruti Wagon R was the highest selling car in India (across all segments) for four consecutive years – FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25. Cumulative sales of 5.30 lakh units were recorded between 1999 and 2008. Sales during the period from 2009 to 2018 were at around 15.69 lakh units. The 3rd-gen model launched in 2019 has contributed around 11.99 lakh units till date. That’s approximately 12% of Wagon R’s lifetime global sales. Highest ever annual sales of Maruti Wagon R were in 2022 at 217,317 units.

With cumulative domestic sales of 3.4 million units, Maruti Wagon R is the second best selling hatchback in the country. The top selling hatchback title goes to Maruti Alto, which has cumulative sales of around 5 million units. Alto was launched in India in 2000, a year after the Wagon R. It is the only car in India to reach the 5 million cumulative sales milestone.

In FY 2026 (April-June), Wagon R sales are currently at 40,292 units. In June 2025, Wagon R sales were at 12,930 units. That’s close to 11% of Maruti’s total sales in the month. Wagon R is ranked 5th in Maruti’s June sales, trailing Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Swift.

Suzuki Wagon R global sales

Sold globally, the Suzuki Wagon R is currently in its 6th generation. It was first launched in 1993 and is positioned as a kei car in its home market Japan. Suzuki Wagon R can be found in more than 75 countries globally. Some of the key markets include Japan, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and European nations.

Suzuki Wagon R took 31 years and 9 months to achieve the 10 million cumulative sales milestone (June 2025). Based on the market, the Wagon R has adapted its styling to suit local needs and preferences. For example, the Wagon R Smile variant in Japan comes with sliding doors.

Latest 6th-gen model was introduced in February 2017. A look at global sales numbers reveals that Suzuki Wagon R reached the 1 million cumulative sales milestone in October 1998. Next big milestone was cumulative global sales of 5 million units, achieved in February 2010. Sales as of June 2025 have crossed the 10-million mark.