Suzuki XBEE Facelift Debuts With New Features, Colours – Punch, Exter Size

While the outgoing XBEE model utilised a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, the 2025 facelift version gets the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid Z12E petrol engine from Swift

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki has unveiled the 2025 facelift version of the XBEE (pronounced Crossbee) compact crossover. It gets a range of exterior and interior updates, the mild-hybrid engine from Swift and new colour options. Prices start at JPY 2,157,100 (Rs 12.47 lakh) for the 2WD variant and JPY 2,333,100 (Rs 13.50 lakh) for the 4WD variant (AllGrip). Let’s check out more details about 2025 Suzuki XBEE facelift.

2025 Suzuki XBEE facelift – What’s new?

Exterior updates for 2025 Suzuki XBEE facelift include new round headlamps and a refreshed grille with silver accents. Body cladding has more mass, which ensures a muscular look and feel and enhances the car’s road presence. XBEE facelift utilizes sportier alloy wheels and gets new colour options. The model displayed at the Japan Mobility Show has the Mystic Blue Metallic Black Tough 2-tone colour.

Most other exterior features are the same as earlier. XBEE’s overall design and styling seem familiar to that of Maruti S-Presso sold in India. However, XBEE has a bigger size, measuring 3,760 mm in length, 1,670 mm in width and 1,705 mm in height. In comparison, S-Presso is 3,565 mm long, 1,520 mm wide and 1,553 mm tall.

Suzuki XBEE has a prominent bumper, flat bonnet, squared wheel arches, blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn signals, conventional door handles and wide door trims. At the rear, XBEE has a roof-mounted spoiler and vertically-oriented tail lamp design.

Interior updates

Inside, the 2025 Suzuki XBEE facelift gets new switchgear on the centre console, a new steering wheel and a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Some of the equipment looks familiar to that of the latest Maruti cars sold in India. XBEE has some distinctive features such as dashboard-mounted gear lever. The 9-inch infotainment touchscreen seems familiar to the one used in Maruti Jimny. The cockpit area looks busy, which adds to its unique appeal.

While small in size, XBEE is designed to offer adequate space and comfort to all passengers. Users can access a comprehensive range of connectivity features via Suzuki Connect platform. Other key features include paddle shifters, premium UV and IR cut glass, heating function on driver and passenger seats, heated steering wheel, heated ORVMs, Type-C USB charging, electric parking brake with brake hold and a wide range of utility spaces.

Suzuki XBEE offers a comprehensive range of safety features. Key highlights include a head-up display, 6 airbags, hill hold control, ESP and emergency stop signal. XBEE has Suzuki Safety Support, which includes city driving support, expressway driving support, parking support and nighttime driving support. This package includes features like traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning and prevention function, wobble alarm function and high beam assist.

Suzuki XBEE facelift – New engine

Powering the 2025 Suzuki XBEE facelift is the Z12E 1.2-litre 3-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, the same as in use with the Maruti Swift. It is designed to boost both performance and mileage via enhanced combustion. With ample torque availability at low speeds, the XBEE delivers agile performance across urban environments.

The engine generates 80 PS and 108 Nm of torque. It is paired with a highly efficient CVT transmission. XBEE was earlier offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 99 PS and 150 Nm. It is unlikely that Suzuki XBEE will be launched in India anytime soon. But for comparison, the XBEE can be placed in the same group as Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.