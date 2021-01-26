SVM Prana Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.99 L – 126 Kms Range

Interested buyers can book the SVM Prana through the company’s official website at a token amount of Rs 1,999

Coimbatore-based electric vehicle startup Srivaru Motors (SVM) has launched its high-speed electric motorcycle Prana in India. The electric bike will be offered in three variants- Class, Grand and Elite out of which the latter two have hit the markets as of now. Deliveries of the electric bike are expected to commence from March 2021 onwards.

SVM is the brainchild of Mohanraj Ramasamy who has previously worked with multiple projects across the world including a one involving Tesla Inc. New Prana e-bike has been largely aimed at the commuter customer segment. It will directly square off with Kridn electric bike and the upcoming Ultraviolette F77.

Price and Finance Options

The electric bike had been priced at Rs 2.0 lakh and Rs 3.0 lakh for Grand and Elite trims respectively. However, the brand is currently offering a discount of up to Rs 25,000 SVMCSR Green credit.

To avail this discount, consumers have to plant ten tree saplings in different places and send the required proof of it to the company. The EV startup has also announced attractive financing plans for the all-electric bike which turns out to be an EMI of Rs 5,200 per month which after three years gets limited to just electricity bills.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to the bike’s specifications, it is powered by a bub mounted intelligent air-cooled BLDC motor which draws its power either from a 4.32 kW or 7.2 kW 72 Volt Lithium-ion battery pack.

It can clock a top speed of 123 kmph which puts it against the 150cc bikes powered by conventional fossil fuels. The Grand trim powered by the lower-spec battery offers a claimed single-charge range of 126 km while the higher-spec Elite derivative is offered with the more powerful battery which claims a range of 225 km in a single charge.

Features on offer

Prana could do a 0-60 kmph sprint in just 4 seconds and is offered in four driving modes– Practice, Drive, Sports and Reverse. Practice mode is specific to new riders where top speed has been capped at 45 kmph while top speed in Reverse mode has been limited to 5 kmph.

The motorcycle is based on a Steel Double Cradle Tube frame and is suspended on telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock absorber at rear. It tips the weighing scale at 165kg.

SVM is privately funded by the investor community of Tamil Nadu and the brand claims it has obtained selective investments from people who are focused on developing a quality product for long-lasting customer relationships.

The company currently has an experience centre established in Coimbatore with new such centres coming up in Kozhikode, Madurai, Tirupur, Trichy, Bangalore, Pondicherry and Dindigul. It has confirmed that the startup will be expanding its footprint in India to other places such as Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.