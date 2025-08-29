Swaraj Tractors Production Hits Record Milestone of 25 Lakh Units

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group and one of India’s leading tractor brands, has achieved a landmark milestone by rolling out its 25th lakh tractor from its Mohali facility in Punjab. This achievement comes just three years after the company crossed the 20-lakh production mark in 2022, reinforcing its status as the fastest-growing tractor brand in India’s domestic tractor industry.

From Self-Reliance to Scale

Swaraj’s journey began in 1974 with the launch of the Swaraj 724 (20–25 HP), India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured tractor. Symbolising the spirit of the Green Revolution and self-reliance, the Swaraj brand was built by Indian engineers for Indian farmlands. Over the years, it has become synonymous with ruggedness, affordability, and reliability, earning enduring trust among millions of farmers.

The company first reached the 5-lakh production milestone in 2002, and in just 23 years since, has grown fivefold to 25 lakh units. This trajectory underlines Swaraj’s deep connect with Indian agriculture and its role in driving farm mechanisation.

Expanding Portfolio for Diverse Needs

Swaraj’s product line has evolved significantly, catering to changing farming needs and emerging segments. Iconic models such as the Swaraj 855, 735, 744, 960, 742, and 963 have become farmer favourites, while newer additions like the Swaraj Target and the Naya Swaraj range address lightweight and modern mechanisation solutions.

The brand’s success lies in combining robust performance with simplicity and user-friendliness, while keeping operational costs low – features that have cemented Swaraj as a household name in rural India.

Leadership Speaks

Mr. Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, M&M Ltd., said, “Swaraj’s 25 lakh production milestone reflects the trust that generations of farmers have placed in the brand. Born from India’s spirit of self-reliance Swaraj continues to empower farmers reinforcing our commitment to Transform Farming and Enrich lives.”

Mr. Gaganjot Singh, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd., furthered added, “For us at Swaraj, each tractor is more than just a machine, it is a partner in the farmer’s progress with reliable performance, low operating cost and solutions tailored to their needs. Our deep connect with the farming community comes from understanding their aspirations, challenges, and way of life. Achieving the 25-lakh mark is a proud moment for our entire team, and an inspiration to further support Indian farmers in their journey towards greater prosperity.”

A Brand Woven Into Rural India

From the quiet pride of a farmer buying his first tractor to the generational trust passed down from parent to child, Swaraj has become an inseparable part of India’s agricultural story. Its tractors are trusted to deliver dependable performance across varied terrains and farming needs, year after year. The 25-lakh milestone is not just about numbers—it is a celebration of strength, scale, and resilience, and a reaffirmation of Swaraj’s mission to fuel India’s progress towards greater farm mechanisation and farmer prosperity.