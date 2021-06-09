Tarform Luna Electric Cafe Racer Unveiled – Looks Radical And Minimalistic

Pre-bookings for Tarform Racer Edition is open for fully refundable deposit of USD500

After showcasing Scrambler Edition, Brooklyn-based automotive startup Tarform Motorcycles has unveiled a cafe racer variant named Racer Edition. Both electric motorcycles carry a price tag of USD 24,000, which is approximately INR 17.50 lakh. Bookings are open for both and deliveries are scheduled to commence in the coming months.

Tarform Luna cafe racer styling and features

Tarform Luna Racer Edition shares several of its features with the Scrambler Edition. The upper body, seat, and the under body are largely similar on both bikes. The key differentiators for Racer Edition include its knobby tyres, a sportier headlamp cowl, and firmer suspension. In comparison, the Scrambler Edition has retro styled headlamp and standard street tyres.

Both bikes are equipped with the same machined, single-piece handle bar. But the one on Racer Edition comes in a blacked-out theme. Other components like the wheels, foot pegs and swingarm are also done in black. These changes ensure a sportier look and feel for the cafe racer in comparison to the Scrambler Edition.

The equipment list includes a snazzy, round shaped full colour digital instrument cluster. It displays speed, riding mode, and battery percentage. Other key features include Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, all-LED lights, keyless start, blindspot detection with haptic feedback, three riding modes, 180° rear view camera, and regenerative braking. The bike is also equipped with a sound generator that works as a safety feature to protect road users and pedestrians.

Tarform Luna Racer Edition powertrain

The bike utilizes a 10 kWh battery pack connected to a 55 HP motor. It has max range of 120 miles (approx. 193 km). The range will vary depending on the ride mode selected. Tarform Luna Racer Edition has a top speed of 120 mph and can reach 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. The bike can be charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes.

Talking about hardware, the bike utilizes a hand fabricated trellis frame. It has Öhlins front and rear suspension and disk brakes at both ends. The bike is built around the idea of sustainable mobility.

It has components made from recycled aluminium, flax fibres and biodegradable leather. The bike is future ready, as it can be upgraded with new battery systems and software.

Customers buying any of these Tarform motorcycles will be eligible for federal income tax credit worth 10% of the purchase price. The max tax credit available is USD 2,500. Customers will also be eligible for incentives available at the state and local level. Tarform Racer Edition and Scrambler Edition are being offered with attractive finance options, starting at USD 400 per month.