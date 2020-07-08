Tata Nexon, Altroz, Tiago gets 6 month EMI holiday, 100% funding, 0 down payment

Tata Motors has launched exciting offers for buyers of new Tiago, Nexon and Altroz

Tata Motors has introduced a financing offer for Tiago, Nexon and Altroz. Potential buyers get to avail of zero down payment, and 6-month EMI holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly). One maybe able to access upto 100 percent on-road funding for a 5-year loan tenure.

The specific offer is being made available through a partnership with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB). The special offer is curated for eligible salaried and self-employed persons.

Tata Motors’ is also offering step-up EMIs on upto 8-year long tenure loans via its financial partners. One could get an Altroz at a starting EMI of Rs 5,555. Nexon and Tiago are available for EMIs starting at Rs 7,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively. Looking at the range of offers curated specifically for Nexon, Tiago and Altroz, these offers are no doubt designed to boost segment specific sales. Currently, these three vehicles are Tata Motors’ bestsellers.

For those keen on buying, information on offers and car buying options can be availed by calling a nearby dealership or online. With Covid-19 Safety protocols in play, test drives are scheduled on demand at a customer’s preferred location. Physical distancing is maintained by having only 1 person test drive with a dealer staff member seated in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact. Each test drive vehicle is fully sanitised and protective covers shielding the interiors replaced after each scheduled drive.

Having launched GNCAP 5-star rated Tata Altroz earlier this year, the company is also having to revise its sales agenda that’s been hampered owing to current Covid-19 pandemic related slowdown. With initial sales expectations stumped cause of a nationwide lockdown, and resulting production shutdown, and then restarting the process, and getting on with deliveries as possible, Tata Altroz sales in the first 6 months of 2020 is pegged at about 12k units.

When Tata Motors entered the premium hatchback segment, the move saw it expand its footprint to 70 percent of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Plans in the pipeline point to a stronger presence across segments. The premium hatchback market isn’t a big one, and for now Tata Motors is positioned among the top three in a segment where most manufacturers are barely present. This gives top performers the potential to capture the segment convincingly. Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 are Altroz’ closest competitors.