Tata Ace Electric Launch Price Rs 9.99 L – First Deliveries Start

At Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-sh), Tata Ace Electric deliveries have begun to partners in B2B, last mile and logistics fields

Tata Ace has been one of those vehicles that defined the segment it is offered in. Even after a decade after its launch, Ace is still synonymous with LCVs under 1 tonne. So much so that most people still call LCVs under 1-tonne capacity as Ace. Such is its popularity. A couple of months ago, we saw the launch of Yodha 2.0 along with new Intra 50 as well.

With changing times, adaptability is on Tata Motors’ key agenda. With Ace, Tata is going electric for 2023. First unveiled in May 2022, Ace EV has now launched at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-sh) and deliveries have begun for B2B business orders and last-mile delivery companies. Tata Motors promises 154 km of range from a single charge and offers 5 years complementary AMC pack as well.

Tata Ace Electric Deliveries Begin

Mainly targeted at intra-city cargo and delivery businesses, Tata Motors has also stressed 100% uptime as well which is a boon for these companies. Along with Ace EV, Tata Motors has introduced Tata Fleet Edge, which is a next-gen fleet management solution, and Tata universe, which is an eco-system that binds relevant Tata Group Companies with India’s leading financers for funding.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “Introduction of Ace EV on Indian roads marks a major step forward for Tata Motors towards zero-emission cargo mobility goal. Tata Ace EV is one of holistic solutions co-created with our partners effectively catering to a host of intra-city distribution needs.

This platform delivers superior value propositions to all stakeholders as well. The company is grateful for the trust and support of our customers (various B2B companies and cargo delivery companies). Encouraging response from partners toward Ace EV inspires the company to accelerate our endeavours in sustainable mobility and support India’s net-zero aspirations.”

Tata Ace EV deliveries have commenced to leading e-commerce, FMGC and their courier partners and logistic service providers like FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited and more.

Specs & Pricing

With Ace Electric, Tata Motors is debuting their EVOGEN powertrain with a certified range of 154 km from a single charge. Being an EV, Tata Motors has offered regenerative braking as well. Tata Ace EV is said to be safe from all weather conditions as it features an advanced battery cooling system. Uptime is paramount for logistics and B2B companies.

To increase uptime, Tata Ace Electric is equipped with fast charging capabilities as well. Ace EV is powered by a 27 kW (36 bhp) motor with 130 Nm of torque at 0 RPM. Cargo space is rated as 208 cubic feet and it comes with 22% grade ability at fully loaded conditions. Prices start from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-sh) and have no immediate rivals in 4W LCV segment with 1-tonne capacity.