Tata ACE Electric Launched – 36 Hp, 130 Nm, 154 Kms Range

After taking lead in the electric PV segment, Tata Motors is looking to strike early in commercial EV space

While the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments have attracted dozens of companies, the commercial EV space has remained largely untapped. In overall EV sales in 2021-22, the percentage share of electric goods vehicles was just 0.24%. This is exactly where Tata Motors is sensing a significant opportunity to be explored.

Tata Ace electric

Tata Motors is placing its bet on Ace brand, which is one of the most popular mini trucks in the country. Tata Ace is currently available in petrol, diesel and CNG options. This range will be expanded to include an all-electric Ace. At an event today, Tata Motors has officially launched the new ACE electric small cargo vehicle. Prices of Tata Ace Electric will be announced when delivery starts.

In terms of design, Tata Ace electric is largely the same as its fossil fuel powered counterpart. However, it gets a dedicated EV branding for proper differentiation. At the unveiling, Tata showcased a fully covered cargo cabin with ‘ACE EV’ branding in big, bold lettering.

Speaking about features, on the inside it gets a 7 inch infotainment system with bluetooth connectivity. Instrument cluster is mounted on the center dash, just about the infotainment system. It gets a rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, etc.

Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically-advanced, clean and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles.”

Tata Ace electric Specs

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled certified range of 154 kilometres. It delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure highest cargo volume of 208 ft3 and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions. The Ace EV’s container is made of light-weight, durable materials that perfectly suit the requirements of e-commerce logistics.

Ace electric prospects

With growing awareness and government’s push for EVs, Tata Ace electric could emerge as a popular choice for B2B and B2C operators. In recent times, there have been calls to step up focus on electrification of the commercial vehicle segment. Petrol/diesel powered trucks are among the key contributors to vehicular pollution.

Companies like Tata Motors have the capability and resources to promote the use of electric commercial vehicles. Tata already has a robust EV platform, which has been successfully deployed with its Nexon EV. Tata also happens to be the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country. All these advantages can help the company to emerge as a leader in the commercial EV segment.

Tata Motors also announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV. This includes delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV; setting up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution; and support of Tata UniEVerse, the proven enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies.