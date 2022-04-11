New Tata Ace Electric Spied During TVC Shoot – Launch Soon

Tata Ace Electric will be the company’s first fully-electric commercial vehicle to go into series production

Tata Motors is looking to stamp its authority not just in the passenger vehicle segment of electric mobility but also in the commercial vehicle segment as well. In this regard, the company will soon be launching a fully electric derivative of Ace which was recently spotted during the shoot of a TV commercial.

The latest spy shot shared by auto enthusiast Yash More shows a production prototype of Ace in front of a camera mounted on top of a tracker vehicle. There is no noticeable visual difference between Ace Electric and its IC engine-powered sibling, barring a prominent EV branding on the fully covered cargo cabin.

Tata Ace Electric- Previous Cases

While it is the first time that Ace will be on sale with a factory-fitted EV powertrain, it isn’t the first case where the light commercial pickup truck runs on a battery power source. Earlier, EV startups like Etrio and Northway MotorSport have built retro-fitted electric powertrains for Tata Ace featuring 20kWh and 18kWh Lithium-ion battery packs respectively.

Even for Tata Motors, a fully electric Ace isn’t an all-new project as the company had first attempted the same almost a decade back. Ace EV was first designed and conceptualised by the European Technical Centre of the automaker and launched battery-powered versions of the LCV in Europe in small numbers. However, those units of Ace Electric were powered by Lead Acetate battery packs.

A combination of changes in Government incentives and a sluggish take-up of EVs by the industry made the company discontinue Ace Electric. Specific details on the upcoming Tata Ace Electric are expected to surface ahead of its launch expected in a few weeks. Tata Motors could provide a battery pack rated between 18kWh and 20kWh capacity which can offer a range of 120-150km on a single charge.

Details of IC Engine-Powered Ace

In its IC engine-powered derivative, Ace draws its power from a 2-cylinder, 700cc, naturally aspirated direction injection diesel engine that produces 20 bhp and 45 Nm of torque. It is also offered with a 694cc MPFI 4 stroke, water-cooled petrol engine with a rated output of 30 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque.

The same powertrain is also available in CNG form which returns an output of 25 bhp and 50 Nm of torque. In its IC-powered form, Ace could attain a top speed of 70 kmph. The light pickup truck is available in three broadly classified trims namely Gold, Gold CX and HT Plus.

It will be interesting to see at what price Tata Motors offers the new Ace EV since it will be strictly put to use for commercial purpose. Mahindra is also planning to launch Jeeto Electric, which will take on the soon to be launched Ace Electric