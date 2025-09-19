Tata Ace Gold Plus Launch Price Rs 5.52 L – 900kg Load Capacity

India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has just launched a new and affordable Diesel variant of its popular Ace range of mini trucks. Called Ace Gold Plus, this new variant of Tata’s iconic mini truck promises greater functionality while incurring minimum cost of ownership for buyers.

Tata Ace Gold Plus Launch

Launch price of Tata Ace Gold Plus is Rs 5.52 lakh (Ex-sh), which makes it the most affordable Diesel variant of company’s Ace lineup. The main goal of Tata Ace Gold Plus is to offer the most amount of functionality to fleet owners and self employed individuals while promising the lowest possible cost of ownership and cost of operations.

Tata Ace Gold Plus does this by employing a potent Dicor Diesel engine that is equipped with Lean NOx Trap technology (LNT). With LNT technology, Tata Ace Gold Plus does not need for any DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid). By negating the need of DEF, Ace Gold Plus reduces maintenance costs and operation costs.

Even without DEF, Tata Ace Gold Plus complies with the latest and stringent emission standards set forth by Indian Government. With LNT technology, Tata is lowering recurring expenses and aims to maximise profits to owners. Ace Gold Plus comes in multiple load deck configurations meeting versatile cargo needs of buyers.

The Dicor Diesel engine powering Tata Ace Gold Plus is capable of generating up to 22 PS of peak power and 55 Nm of peak torque. This versatile vehicle supports payload of up to 900 kg. With Gold Plus variant, Tata has expanded the horizon of Ace’s popularity.

Statement from Tata Motors

Launching the new model, Mr. Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Since its launch over two decades ago, the Tata Ace has consistently transformed last-mile mobility across India, empowering hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs to drive progress.

With every upgrade, it has evolved to incorporate advanced technologies, versatile features, and broader applications. The launch of the Ace Gold+ continues this legacy—delivering a solution that simplifies business operations, enhances profitability, and reinforces our commitment to nurturing India’s entrepreneurial spirit.”