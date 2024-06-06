Tata Ace Long Range EV Kit By Northway Motors Boasts Up To 350km Range

When compared to existing electric transport vehicles, Tata Ace EV Long Range kit by Northway Motors promises all-day work without recharging

If you have read our EV converted Maruti Suzuki Ignis story that could go 200 km/h on the dyno, you must be familiar with Pune-based Northway Motors. This company specializes in aftermarket electric conversion kits for a multitude of vehicles and now, the company has put together a conversion kit for Tata Ace to extract as much as 350 km on a single charge.

This electric converted Tata Ace goes up to 350 km

Tata Motors has launched an all-electric version of Tata Ace. Called, Tata Ace EV, this is a potent vehicle that has found association with multiple intra-city and last-mile delivery operations. Launched at a starting price (at launch) of Rs. 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh), it does address a lot of issues in mobility sector.

However, Northway Motors has identified a key set of problems in electric vehicles for last-mile delivery and is also extending its solutions for inter-city deliveries as well. According to Northway’s market study, a vehicle like Tata Ace (ICE) will cover 80km – 100km in last-mile delivery operations and around 200 km in inter-city deliveries.

Conventional electric transport vehicles often need to recharge within that day to meet these criteria and can result in unforeseen losses for fleet operators or business owners. Also, frequent fast charging will degrade battery health at a faster rate and will not be able to deliver a longer product life span. Adding to it are fewer charging ports along with the queue and waiting period.

To address these shortcomings, Northway Motors has come up with Tata Ace EV Long Range kit that has a 39 kWh battery pack and promises around 270 km of range when fully loaded, 300 km of range when semi-loaded and 350 km of range when fully empty. This 39 kWh battery pack supports fast charging too.

90% made in India

However, company recommends slower charging overnight and the higher range negates the need for frequent top-ups to get to the end of a productive day. This retrofitted kit is compatible with both the new Tata Ace and older ones. Because it is mounted so low in the chassis, it lends better driveability and weight distribution.

Over the ‘Drive’ mode, Northway has also implemented a ‘Load’ mode where this retrofitted kit produces maximum load-bearing performance for scenarios like inclines. The battery and motor are in-house-assembled and wiring harness, vehicle controller, chargers and wiring harness are in-house developed.

Northway Motors promises a safe and legal product for Tata Ace owners (new and existing) that ensures lowest running cost in the business and highest ROI (Rate Of Return). Coupled with this battery, the kit’s electric motor works with Ace’ existing gearbox and negates the need for gearshifts and clutch operation.

With a vacuum pump, brakes on this converted vehicle work as they work on a stock vehicle. There is an auxiliary battery for miscellaneous vehicle functions too. The company gave a suitable example of Pune-Mumbai delivery trips and the ‘up to 350 km’ range certainly makes a strong proposition.