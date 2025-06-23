Tata Ace Pro Launch Price Rs 3.99 Lakh – Petrol, CNG, EV Options

India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer by volume, Tata Motors, has just launched the Ace Pro in India. Within India’s commercial vehicle market, Tata Ace lineup has been a prominent option for fleet operators and self-employed individuals. With Ace Pro, Tata aims to offer great payload capacity, versatile powertrain options and unmatched ownership experience.

Tata Ace Pro Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Tata Ace Pro is launched at an attractive proposition starting from Rs 3.99 lakh (Ex-sh). This makes it India’s most affordable 4W mini truck, undercutting offerings from rival brands and establishing value quotient. The value quotient is especially appreciated considering Tata has the largest market share within the country’s CV segment.

The company is launching Ace Pro in three fuel options, offering a multitude of options for prospective buyers. These include Petrol, Bi-fuel (Petrol + CNG) and Electric. Buyers can book their preferred Ace Pro variant across the company’s 1,250 sales touchpoints across the country or Tata’s Fleet Verse online platform.

Tata is offering hassle-free financing solutions, flexible EMI plans and quick loan approvals by collaborating with banks and NBFCs. Notable elements of Tata Ace Pro include 750 kg payload, large 6.5 ft loading deck, flatbed or half-deck body options, AIS096 compliant crash-tested cabin, digital instrument cluster, Fleet Edge connected solutions, gear shift advisor, rear parking assistance and more.

The Petrol version is powered by a 694cc engine capable of delivering 30 bhp and 55 Nm and the Bi-fuel CNG version is rated at 26 bhp and 51 Nm. Apart from the large CNG storage, Bi-fuel version also gets a 5L Petrol tank for backup. Electric version gets IP67 rated battery with 155 km range that is powering a single electric motor rated at 38 bhp and 104 Nm.

Statement from Tata Motors

Launching the Ace Pro, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The launch of Tata Ace had revolutionised cargo mobility in India. Over the past two decades, it has successfully empowered more than 25 lakh entrepreneurs to become a symbol of progress and possibility. With the all-new Tata Ace Pro, we are building on this legacy with renewed purpose for a new generation of dreamers.

Engineered for stability, safety, and profitability, the Ace Pro unlocks greater earning potential to fulfil the ambitions of aspiring entrepreneurs ready to take charge of their future.” Speaking about the Tata Ace Pro, Mr. Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “The purposeful Tata Ace Pro has been developed with deep customer insights and engineered to meet a diverse range of applications. It has undergone rigorous testing across various terrains and weather conditions, covering lakhs of kilometres.

With its multi-fuel options, easy affordability and enhanced drivability, the Tata Ace Pro delivers superior value across diverse use cases. It’s a strategic addition to our portfolio that strengthens Tata Motors’ commitment to enabling entrepreneurs and small businesses with dependable, future-ready mobility solutions.”