Tata Altroz Automatic DCT Arrives At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

Altroz is currently the only premium hatch to be offered with only manual transmission

One of the bestsellers in premium hatchback segment, Altroz is preferred for its sporty design, peppy engine options and best-in-class safety. However, one key feature it has been missing is automatic transmission. This has effectively kept Altroz away from folks who prefer automatic over the hassles associated with manual transmission.

That shortcoming will be fixed soon, as Tata Motors will be introducing DCT option for Altroz later this month. Bookings for Altroz DCT are open for Rs 21,000. Altroz DCT has been under development for quite some time now. It was first spotted on road tests in 2020. It is possible that Altroz DCT launch could have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Altroz automatic trims and powertrain

Altroz will be the second car in premium hatchback segment to get DCT option. It was first introduced in this segment with Hyundai i20. Other rivals Maruti Baleno and new Glanza have 5-speed AMT. Volkswagen Polo has 6-speed AT whereas Honda Jazz comes with CVT.

Tata Motors calls the automatic option for Altroz as DCA, short for dual clutch automatic. Ahead of launch, the first unit of Altroz DCT has arrived at dealer showroom. Atharva Dhuri has shared a detailed first look video walkaround of Altroz Automatic. It is seen with a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

Altroz automatic option will be available with mid-spec XT and top-spec XZ and XZ+ trims. This will ensure that automatic option is available to a wider customer base. In terms of powertrain, the DCT option will be mated to the 1.2 litre NA petrol motor. In manual mode, this engine makes 86 ps at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 3,300 rpm. It remains to be seen if there’s a difference in power and torque with the automatic option.

In comparison, Hyundai i20 DCT option is available with its 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. It makes 120 ps / 172 Nm. i20’s turbo petrol motor also has the first-in-segment iMT transmission option.

Earlier, it was expected that Tata will utilize a similar strategy by offering DCT with the i-Turbo 1.2 litre petrol motor. It has better numbers at 110 ps / 140 Nm, even though less than i20’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. Cost could be a key factor why Tata has chosen to offer DCT with the 1.2 litre NA patrol and not the i-Turbo petrol motor.

Altroz automatic price

Altroz automatic variants are expected to cost around Rs 70k to Rs 100k more than respective manual variants. Mid-spec Altroz XT 1.2-litre petrol is available at a starting price of Rs 7.50 lakh. The automatic variant could start at around Rs 8.50 lakh. If DCT option was to be offered with Altroz i-Turbo petrol XT, starting price would have gone up to Rs 9 lakh.

In comparison, Hyundai i20 iMT and DCT starting prices are Rs 8,78,600 and Rs 9,76,000, respectively. It is likely that Tata Motors wants to keep a significant price different between Altroz automatic and its rival i20 variants. It will make the former a more value for money option in this segment.