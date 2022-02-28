Tata Altroz Automatic Teased Officially – Launch Soon

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch Altroz Automatic – First official teaser is now online

2021 was a good year for Tata Motors. It managed to improve its monthly sales regularly and even managed to overtake Hyundai in December’21. This helped Tata to claim the second spot on the sales charts for the last month of 2021.

To ensure that it can continue with its sales momentum, Tata has some aggressive plans for 2022 too. The Indian automaker plans to launch multiple new variants of its existing line-up and ensure that the brand stays true to its philosophy of New Forever.

Tata Altroz Automatic Teaser

Tata had entered into the premium hatchback segment with the launch of the Tata Altroz. Since its launch, the Altroz has ensured that it can churn out healthy monthly sales volumes of approximately 6,000 units. In just around 20 months from its launch, the premium hatchback had clocked overall dealer dispatches of 1,00,000 units.

While the product has received good response from the customers, one can give credit to Tata too for ensuring that it kept updating the product with time. In 2021, they brought in the iTurbo variant of the Altroz. Now, in 2022, it plans on bringing in a new variant with an automatic gearbox.

In 2022, Tata Motors has already introduced the Kaziranga editions of their SUVs – Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Punch small car. Today, they launched 4 new variants of Nexon in Royale Blue colour. Now, they are getting ready to update the Altroz hatchback with an automatic gearbox. Teaser of the Tata Altroz Automatic has been shared by the company on their social media. In the teaser, Tata claims that the automatic Altroz will set a new standard of Automatics – The Gold Standard.

Powertrain Options

The present engine options on the Altroz include a 1.2 litre Revotron petrol motor which can dish out 85 hp and 113 Nm of max torque, a 1.5 litre turbo diesel Revotorq engine which churns out 89 hp and 200 Nm of peak torque and a 1.2 litre i-Turbo petrol unit which can produce 108 hp and 140 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard across the range of engines.

The new auto box on offer is likely to be a DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) unit and will mostly be available only with the turbo petrol motor option. Due to the addition of the DCT, the hatchback will land up weighing around 20 kgs heavier. No other change is expected on the car, except probably an ‘Auto’ badge on the boot-lid.

The current competition of the Altroz consists of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz. With the launch of the Altroz DCT, it will land up becoming more capable of handling its rivals like VW Polo 1.0 TSI and Hyundai i20 Turbo. It must be noted that Altroz had received a 5 star NCAP safety rating, which made it the safest hatchback in the country.

More Variants Planned

Apart from the introduction of the automatic gearbox, Tata Motors plans on introducing multiple other variants of the Altroz. Reports have confirmed that a CNG variant is under development and will be launched later this year. The CNG variant will mostly be offered on the naturally aspirated motor and not on the turbo unit. The CNG variants of the trims should command an additional price of around INR 50k, over their petrol counterparts.

A new Opel Blue Altroz colour option has also been spied ahead of launch. Later, introduction of an Altroz EV has also been planned. The Altroz EV will be using Tata Motors’ Ziptron tech-pack, which has already been seen on the Nexon EV. Exact configurations of the Altroz EV aren’t out yet. However, looking at the overall developments, it is fair to assume that Tata has major plans to further grow the Altroz brand in the country.